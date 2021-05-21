All accessibility features in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Update 1.23 has arrived for Remnant from the Ashes, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. The next-gen upgrade is finally live, so PS5 and Xbox Series X/S users can now finally experience the grim world of this apocalyptic title in glorious 4k resolution with 30 FPS, and 1080p resolution at 60 FPS. With two additional expansions that were released for the game a while ago, Remnant From the Ashes has a ton of content for you to pass through, and its fast paced action is now further enhanced with this boost. The update 1.23 file may be a little large, with more than 10 GB to download for consoles, but it is well worth it.