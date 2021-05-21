newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

All accessibility features in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

By John Hansen
gamepur.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccessibility features in video games have drummed up a lot of conversation in the past few years, and for good reason. Games should be readily accessible to anyone, and everyone should have the opportunity to experience these great adventures without having to worry about a disability — no matter how serious — holding them back. Recently, development teams are paying much closer attention to making their games feel as inclusive as they can. Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is the latest to come forward and tout their options that should make the game playable for as many people as possible.

www.gamepur.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ratchet Clank#Television#Video Mode#Game Mode#Normal Mode#Need For Speed#Rift Apart#The Burst Pistol#Sprint Hoverboot Mode#Flight Assist#Dualsense#Phantom Dash#Shortcuts Game Speed#Toggle Contrast Options#Toggles Contrast Options#The Options Menu#Weapon Quick Select#Hud Waypoint Display#Aim Mode#Melee Mode
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Department of Housing and Urban Development
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video GamesIGN

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart PS5 Platinum Trophy Can Be Earned In One Playthrough

Along with the Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart gameplay preview comes some interesting information surrounding how to obtain its platinum trophy. Of late Sony’s first-party games have made earning their coveted platinum trophy a whole lot more accessible. We’ve seen this with the likes of Ghost of Tsushima and Marvel’s Spider-Man. It seems that Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is no exception.
Video GamesComicBook

League of Legends Devs Plan to Cut Back on "Systemic Mobility"

Riot Games is planning on dialing down League of Legends’ “systemic mobility” whish is to say that champions who shouldn’t be able to move around as much as they do are going to have some power trimmed away. That doesn’t necessarily mean that the super mobile champs will become less mobile but instead means that if a champion isn’t intended to be as mobile as they are now, you can expect them and their items to be changed in the future.
Video Gameswccftech.com

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Gets New Preview Footage, SSD and Ray Tracing Use Detailed

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is less than a month away, and a new spate of previews are building hype for the game. For those looking for new footage, the official UK PlayStation Access channel has published a lengthy preview including a look at some stuff we haven’t seen before. This includes a rocky, desert area traversed by new Lombax hero Rivet and a brief chase/boss fight of sorts against Dr. Nefarious. You can check out the video for yourself, below.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Starfield – Screenshots from 2018 Build Have Seemingly Leaked

Details or official updates on Starfield have been pretty much entirely non-existent since the game was first announced nearly three years ago, which means those looking forward to the game have had to make do with leaks. A couple of screenshots first leaked in late 2020, and now, it seems a few more have also leaked.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Apex Legends cosplayer becomes surveillance expert as flawless Crypto

Crypto is one of the most unique Legends in Apex Legends, and one cosplayer has brought him into the real world with an amazing cosplay recreation of his futuristic style. Even though he’s always been one of the lesser-used characters in-game, Apex Legends’ resident Korean hacker Crypto is one of the game’s most famous faces.
Video Gamestwistedvoxel.com

Scarlet Nexus Runs at Native 4K at 60 FPS On Xbox Series X

Scarlet Nexus demo is available now for the Xbox Series and Xbox One. The demo gives an overview of the gameplay and technical capabilities of Xbox consoles. The demo is available as an early exclusive to the Xbox consoles. It will be released for the PS4 and PS5 on May 28. The download size of the demo is just under 10 GB.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Full DualSense support arrives on PC with Metro Exodus update

Next-gen consoles have obviously improved in a vast number of ways. They use high-speed SSDs to make load times a thing of the past, have full 4K HDR compatibility, and can even run games far above 60 fps. However, one of the most impressive parts of the next-gen console experience is the PlayStation 5’s DualSense controllers. With its haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, the gamepad totally changes the way players experience a game. Thanks to a new update for Metro Exodus, PC players can also get the full DualSense experience.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Remnant From the Ashes Update 1.23 Patch Notes

Update 1.23 has arrived for Remnant from the Ashes, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. The next-gen upgrade is finally live, so PS5 and Xbox Series X/S users can now finally experience the grim world of this apocalyptic title in glorious 4k resolution with 30 FPS, and 1080p resolution at 60 FPS. With two additional expansions that were released for the game a while ago, Remnant From the Ashes has a ton of content for you to pass through, and its fast paced action is now further enhanced with this boost. The update 1.23 file may be a little large, with more than 10 GB to download for consoles, but it is well worth it.
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Fan Creates Mockup Trailer for Open-World Pokemon Game

With Pokemon Legends: Arceus, an open-world Pokemon game taking place in an older version of Sinnoh, around the corner, fans are thinking about just how the game's open-world concept will work. One fan has created a mockup game concept that shows their own take on how an open-world Pokemon game would work.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

PUBG Corp Reverts Changes to 'Right-Side' Joystick for Console

PUBG announced an update to support changes for console players, an add-on to the recentPatch Notes of 11.2. A recent update released by PUBG adds changes to the console's right stick. The right stick on consoles will have a cursor enabled again. PUBG Console Update Support. The small changes help...
Video GamesGame Informer Online

GI Show – Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Scarlet Nexus, And Subnautica: Below Zero

On this week's episode of The Game Informer Show, we discuss a handful of the games we've been digging recently, including Subnautica: Below Zero, Hundred Days, Yakuza 0, Resident Evil Village, Scarlet Nexus, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. At the end of the show we have an interview with Justin Roiland (@JustinRoiland), the co-creator of shows like Rick and Morty and Solar Opposites. Roiland is also currently the CEO of Squanch Games, the developer behind Trover Saves the Universe. We talk to Roiland about his experience making games, how Trover’s recording sessions were basically long improv sessions, and why he changed the name of his company to avoid getting sued by Nintendo.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

PC Games Now Utilise PS5 DualSense Controller Features

It has been discovered the recently released Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition on PC natively supports the many features of the PlayStation 5 DualSense controller after downloading the latest hotfix. Discovered by ResetEra user dex3108, the poster shared how developer 4A Games has utilised the pad's Adaptive Triggers in a video you can watch through here.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Dying Light: Platinum Edition Listed on Microsoft Store, Releasing May 27th

Techland has been slowly revealing more information on Dying Light 2, particularly the choices and enemy types that players will encounter along with the presence of more open world events. While the wait continues for its release, the studio is seemingly going back and re-releasing the base game. A listing for Dying Light: Platinum Edition was spotted on the Microsoft Store (which has since been removed) with a release date of May 27th.