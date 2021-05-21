Annette M. (Tyler) Evans

CANTON — A 30-year-old Gouverneur woman was killed in a Friday afternoon accident on Route 11 in the town of Canton. State police said a vehicle operated by Sally T. Dingsoyr, 85, of Potsdam, was northbound and entered the southbound lane of travel, into the path of a vehicle operated by Amanda E. Perry, 30, of Gouverneur. They said Ms. Perry attempted to avoid a collision and swerved to the north shoulder of the roadway, but the two vehicles collided.