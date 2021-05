The Patriots filled out their 90-man roster by signing former running back Tyler Gaffney on Thursday, a source confirmed to the Herald. Gaffney, 30, is returning to New England after a brief stint in minor league baseball that followed a four-year NFL career where he never appeared in a regular-season game. He first entered the league with Carolina a sixth-round pick in 2014, then tore his knee in training camp and was waived. That July, the Patriots claimed him off waivers, and Gaffney stayed for three seasons, mostly bouncing between injured reserve and the practice squad.