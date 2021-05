Aldene Rose Bostic Klock passed away May 19, 2021 to be with her Lord. She was with her loving family and under the care of Jefferson County Hospice. Aldene was born in Havre, Montana to her parents Dewey and Ella Bostic. She graduated from Havre High School in 1954 and worked numerous jobs in Havre. For a short time, she attended Seattle Pacific College in Seattle, Washington.