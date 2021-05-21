“Beam Me Up Scotty” rerelease is perfect nostalgia for your summer Minaj à trois
Truly, who does it like Nicki Minaj? Would punchlines about duct tape and long, “you b— can’t even spell Prague!” hair even exist had she not made them iconic talismans of her career? Absolutely not. In a year of Oprah-investigated monarchies ripe for the toppling, it’s only fitting that Queen of the Barbz Nicki Minaj reexamine her past. The rerelease of 2009 mixtape “Beam Me Up Scotty” is a pensive perusal of reconciling larger-than-life perception with the fear of being dethroned.www.dailycal.org