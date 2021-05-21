Best video game music cover artists on YouTube

If you’re a fan of anime, pop-punk or slightly heavier genres chances are you’ve heard of artist NateWantsToBattle. Even if you haven’t heard of him before, you may have still heard his music. NateWantsToBattle has brought a ton of content to the internet. In the form of covers, original anime theme songs, voice acting and more NateWantsToBattle shows his talent off. The man behind the moniker is Nathan Sharp. Sharp is clearly someone of endless talents with voice acting roles across some well known franchises. According to his Spotify bio, the artist has released over 300 songs. Regardless of how you split it up between original and covers 300 songs is still an impressive feat for anyone. Especially shocking to come from someone who’s so busy in so many realms of the music and voice acting industries.