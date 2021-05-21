Acausal Intrusion – Nulitas Review

If you had a craft that was so special, that everyone wanted one of your masterpieces every time, what would you do to make each piece of art you created something special? Would you change the color, the shape, or even the materials used to make it? What if your craft was so special, it could teleport you to new places beyond your wildest dreams? How far would you be willing to continue with it? I think I would keep trying to go until there was that dividing point and heard the voices of the pros and cons of it all. But does developer InnerspaceVR show us what it’s like to hone a craft and make it something special? Let’s find out with Maskmaker for the PlayStation VR.