Economy

U.S. factory activity is up, but materials and labor are hard to find

Washington Post
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. factory activity gathered speed in early May amid strong domestic demand, but backlogs of uncompleted work are piling up as manufacturers struggle to find raw materials and labor, boosting costs for both businesses and consumers. Though other data on Friday showed sales of previously owned homes dropping to a...

www.washingtonpost.com
Stocksmilwaukeesun.com

Roundup: Tokyo stocks close higher on upbeat overseas economic data

TOKYO, May 24 (Xinhua) -- Tokyo stocks closed higher Monday with issues sensitive to global economic trends advancing following robust economic data from the United States and Europe. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average added 46.78 points, or 0.17 percent, from Friday to close the day at 28,364.61. The broader Topix...
Manassas, VAMetro International

U.S. chip funding could result in seven to 10 new factories -officials

MANASSAS, Va. (Reuters) – U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Monday a proposed $52 billion boost in U.S. government funding for semiconductor production and research could result in seven to 10 new U.S. factories. Raimondo said at an event outside a Micron Technology Inc chip factory that she anticipated...
BusinessNASDAQ

Peloton to build first factory in U.S., targets production in 2023

Home fitness equipment maker Peloton Interactive Inc said on Monday it would build its first factory in Ohio and start production in 2023. Adds details on the factory, background and share move. May 24 (Reuters) - Home fitness equipment maker Peloton Interactive Inc PTON.O said on Monday it would build...
Public Healthtribuneledgernews.com

German economy hit harder by pandemic than previously estimated

The German economy was hit harder in the first quarter by the coronavirus crisis than previously estimated after a new round of anti-pandemic lockdown measures led to a sharp drop in private consumption. Europe's biggest economy shrank by 1.8 per cent in the first three months of the year, the...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Australia, NZ dollars hold steady as dollar languishes

SYDNEY, May 25 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars were slightly higher against the greenback on Tuesday, with the dollar softer following weaker-than-expected data and as Federal Reserve officials allayed fears of policy tightening. The Aussie was 0.05% higher at $0.7758, after touching a low of $0.7706 overnight,...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-China state banks buy dollars to curb rapid yuan rally -sources

(Adds comments, details and background) SHANGHAI/BEIJING, May 25 (Reuters) - China’s major state-owned banks were seen buying U.S. dollars at around 6.4 yuan per dollar level on Tuesday afternoon, four sources with knowledge of the matter said, in a move viewed as an effort to curb fast yuan appreciation to breach the key level.
BusinessPosted by
The Motley Fool

Peloton Announces New $400 Million U.S. Factory

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) announced today that it will build a new manufacturing facility in Troy Township, Ohio. The $400 million investment will be the company's first dedicated domestic site, and is intended to continue to help resolve long delivery delay times. Peloton completed its acquisition of Precor earlier this year,...
Sarasota, FLHerald Tribune

DOC’S PRESCRIPTION: Increase in demand and supply side constraints

Americans are confronting a new challenge of having to wait and pay more for products. Supply chain woes have negatively impacted makers of everything from cars and clothing to home siding and medical needle containers. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said, “It is very possible that you will see bottlenecks emerge...
Businessmorningstar.com

Economy Week Ahead: Housing, Consumer Spending, Inflation

Friday's Commerce Department report on U.S. consumer spending and inflation highlights a relatively quiet week for economic data. U.S. sales of newly built homes are expected to cool in April. Record-high prices and tight inventories are weighing on purchases despite strong demand and low mortgage rates. Sales of existing homes, the biggest share of the sales market, fell for the third straight month in April. Economists are forecasting that a separate report on prices out the same day, the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller National Home Price Index, will post a double-digit annual increase for the fourth straight month in March.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Upbeat US factory activity lift Dollar, stocks edge up

Aussie, Kiwi Underperform, CAD Flat, EUR, GBP Lower. Summary: Upbeat US Factory activity provided a boost for the Dollar which began the end of the week under pressure. Elsewhere, global PMI reports (Australia, Eurozone, and UK) were mixed. In another report, a fall in US Existing Home Sales (to 5.85 million from 6.01 million) was the result of a disrupted labour supply due to the coronavirus. The Australian Dollar was the worst performing currency against the Greenback, down 0.67% to 0.7730 (0.7772 Friday morning). Australia’s Composite PMI on Manufacturing and Services missed expectations at 58.2 (from 58.9). New Zealand’s Kiwi Dollar (NZD/USD) slipped 0.48% to 0.7170 (0.7202) ahead of Wednesday’s RBNZ Monetary Policy Meeting where no changes are expected to New Zealand’s Official Cash Rate (0.25%). The Euro fell to the lower end of its recent range, finishing 0.41% lower at 1.2180 (1.2225). Sterling dropped to 1.4150 from 1.4190 as the Greenback rallied across the board. European, Eurozone and UK PMI’s were mixed and uneven. Germany’s Manufacturing PMI report underwhelmed with a 64.0 print, from a previous 66.2. Against the Japanese Yen, the Dollar edged higher to 108.95 (108.75), up 0.16%. Japanese Flash Manufacturing PMI dropped to 52.5 from 53.6, missing forecasts at 53.0. USD/CAD (Dollar- Canadian Loonie) finished little-changed at 1.2065 from 1.2060. Canada’s April Retail Sales rose 3.6%, beating estimates at 2.3%. The Dollar was higher against the Asian and Emerging Market currencies. USD/SGD (US Dollar-Singapore Dollar) edged higher to 1.3320 (1.3307) while USD/CNH (US Dollar-Offshore Chinese Yuan) rallied to 6.4380 from 6.4300. Wall Street stocks managed to reverse losses and edge higher on the economic progress. The DOW was last at 34,250 (34,100) while the S&P 500 settled at 4,160 (4,155). Global bond yields were mostly lower. The US 10-year Treasury yield dipped to 1.62% (1.63%). Germany’s ten-year Bund yield settled at -0.13% from -0.11% Australia’s 10-year bond rate slipped to 1.73% (1.76%).
EconomyBBC

Global metal prices fall as China further warns against price hikes

Global prices for industrial metals have fallen after Chinese authorities warned commodity companies in the country over pushing up prices. China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) urged the firms to maintain "normal market orders". The move comes after metal prices have surged in recent months as major economies emerge...
BusinessPosted by
Axios

Atlanta Fed president on inflation and the "uneven" recovery

After the April Consumer Price Index report that showed U.S. inflation was growing at the fastest rate since 2008 (and the fastest rate since 1981 when looking at core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy prices), Atlanta Fed president Raphael Bostic was one of the first Fed presidents to say the central bank would not be changing its policy stance as a result.
EconomyPosted by
The Hill

Fed official: Cryptocurrency backed by central bank could offer variety of benefits

Federal Reserve Gov. Lael Brainard on Monday said a cryptocurrency backed by the central bank would provide multiple benefits to Americans. Brainard, in a speech to a conference hosted by CoinDesk, cited the safety of a federally backed system, the opportunity to provide banking services to “underbanked” Americans and the ease of making payments across countries as reasons for embracing a digital dollar.
BusinessBloomberg

Bubble Risks Test China’s Commitment to No Sharp Turn in Policy

Despite Beijing’s best efforts, asset bubbles are forming in China. Home prices are soaring, prompting officials to revive the idea of a national property tax. A surge in raw material prices spurred pledges to increase domestic supply, toughen market oversight, and crack down on speculation and hoarding. The rapid gains...
Economynny360.com

U.S. factories, services output extend records

A measure of output at U.S. manufacturers and service providers advanced to a fresh record in May, underscoring solid demand that’s contributing to added inflationary pressures. The IHS Markit flash composite index of purchasing managers at manufacturers and service providers surged to 68.1, the highest in data back to 2009,...