U.S. factory activity is up, but materials and labor are hard to find

Aussie, Kiwi Underperform, CAD Flat, EUR, GBP Lower. Summary: Upbeat US Factory activity provided a boost for the Dollar which began the end of the week under pressure. Elsewhere, global PMI reports (Australia, Eurozone, and UK) were mixed. In another report, a fall in US Existing Home Sales (to 5.85 million from 6.01 million) was the result of a disrupted labour supply due to the coronavirus. The Australian Dollar was the worst performing currency against the Greenback, down 0.67% to 0.7730 (0.7772 Friday morning). Australia’s Composite PMI on Manufacturing and Services missed expectations at 58.2 (from 58.9). New Zealand’s Kiwi Dollar (NZD/USD) slipped 0.48% to 0.7170 (0.7202) ahead of Wednesday’s RBNZ Monetary Policy Meeting where no changes are expected to New Zealand’s Official Cash Rate (0.25%). The Euro fell to the lower end of its recent range, finishing 0.41% lower at 1.2180 (1.2225). Sterling dropped to 1.4150 from 1.4190 as the Greenback rallied across the board. European, Eurozone and UK PMI’s were mixed and uneven. Germany’s Manufacturing PMI report underwhelmed with a 64.0 print, from a previous 66.2. Against the Japanese Yen, the Dollar edged higher to 108.95 (108.75), up 0.16%. Japanese Flash Manufacturing PMI dropped to 52.5 from 53.6, missing forecasts at 53.0. USD/CAD (Dollar- Canadian Loonie) finished little-changed at 1.2065 from 1.2060. Canada’s April Retail Sales rose 3.6%, beating estimates at 2.3%. The Dollar was higher against the Asian and Emerging Market currencies. USD/SGD (US Dollar-Singapore Dollar) edged higher to 1.3320 (1.3307) while USD/CNH (US Dollar-Offshore Chinese Yuan) rallied to 6.4380 from 6.4300. Wall Street stocks managed to reverse losses and edge higher on the economic progress. The DOW was last at 34,250 (34,100) while the S&P 500 settled at 4,160 (4,155). Global bond yields were mostly lower. The US 10-year Treasury yield dipped to 1.62% (1.63%). Germany’s ten-year Bund yield settled at -0.13% from -0.11% Australia’s 10-year bond rate slipped to 1.73% (1.76%).