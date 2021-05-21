newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Does Knockout City have cross-play and cross-progression saves?

By John Hansen
gamepur.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKnockout City is an online multiplayer dodgeball game that has you trying to knockout any opponents foolish enough to step into the arena with you. That being said, it is a growing trend that multiplayer games support cross-play so that they can always have the largest possible ecosystem across all platforms. It’s even better when games on various consoles support cross-progression so you are able to take your save states along with you wherever you decide to play that day. Is this the case with Knockout City?

www.gamepur.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Id#Console Games#Pc Games#Online Multiplayer#The Main Menu#Cross Play Functionality#Knockout City#The Game#Consoles#Random Matches#Platforms#Dodgeball#Open Social
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
PlayStation
News Break
Nintendo
Related
Video Gamespsu.com

PlayStation Plus PS4, PS5 Free Games June 2021 Predictions

PlayStation Plus Free June 2021 PS4 Games, PlayStation Plus Free June 2021 PS5 Games PS Plus June 2021 – What will be the PS Plus June 2021 free PS4 and PS5 games? You can also catch the complete listing which details every PS Plus title announced to date right here. For further reading you can also see every PS5 PlayStation Plus game released this year in our handy guide. Furthermore, you can see every PS4 PlayStation Plus title released this year as well.
Video Gamesyourdecommissioningnews.com

May 2021 free games

Like every month, Microsoft rolls out a new batch of free games to Xbox Live Gold subscribers. In May 2021, players will be able to get their hands on Armello, Dungeons 3, Lego Batman and Tropico 4. While subscribers are in Xbox Game Pass has managed to get a few...
Video Gamesvg247.com

PS5 owners played and bought more games compared to PS4 at launch

Though there’s ongoing concern over the scarcity of PS5 consoles, Sony has recorded some pretty impressive figures about the system’s use since it launched late in 2020. As per a new article on Wired, Sony has recorded an 81% increase in playtime on the new-generation console, compared to what the PS4 enjoyed in the same time period.
Video GamesEngadget

'Fall Guys' cross-play features arrive tomorrow

Mediatonic is set to release a mid-season Fall Guys patch on May 13th, which will bring some cross-play features to the hit game. Custom lobbies will be open to everyone, so you can host private games between as few as four players. PC and PlayStation 4 players will all be able to join. Players on both platforms can be matched together in regular matches (or shows) as well.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Knockout City will have a 10-day free trial at launch on Switch

EA and Velan Studios are giving Knockout City another opportunity to try out the game for free. Starting at launch on May 21, the game can be played for free as part of a special trial. Players can access the full “dodgebrawl” experience, including five multiplayer maps, six special balls, five playlists, and cosmetic styles.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

New PS5, PS4 Games This Week (10th May to 16th May)

What new PS5 and PS4 games are releasing in physical retailers and as part of the PlayStation Store update this week? It's a surprisingly big week for new releases, with PS4 compilation Mass Effect Legendary Edition likely the highlight for most. Don't forget about Subnautica: Below Zero and Hood: Outlaws & Legends, though, two very different titles that may represent a refreshing change of pace. For a full list of all new PS5 game release dates in 2021 and all new PS4 game release dates in 2021, click through the links.
Video Gamesstevivor.com

Fall Guys cross-play coming tomorrow alongside 2 new rounds

Fall Guys cross-play will be implemented between PC, PS4 & PS5 tomorrow alongside two new game rounds, developer Mediatonic has confirmed. The change will be implemented as part of the game’s Season 4.5 “Dave” update, though brings cross-play to Fall Guys in a somewhat limited fashion. “PC and PS4 players...
Video GamesEurogamer.net

Destiny 2 cross-play accidentally switched on early

Bungie has acknowledged the fact you can currently play with people from platforms other than your own in Destiny 2 - all a little earlier than planned. Reports of Destiny 2 crossplay being possible emerged last night, and were picked up by Destiny community manager Cozmo. Describing it as an...
Video Gamesmobilesyrup.com

Fall Guys gets cross-platform play with May 13 patch

Fall Guys May 13th patch will bring cross-play functionality to Mediatonic’s beloved party title, letting PC and PlayStation 4 players join each other’s games. Furthermore, once the update hits the game, custom lobbies will be available to everyone, allowing you to host private games between a minimum of four players.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Apex Legends' powerful new bow has already been nerfed

It's been just over a week since Apex Legends' ninth season started, and Respawn have already had to tone down one of its new additions, the Bocek Bow. Unfortunately, it just did a bit too much damage, so its numbers are being brought down, and its charge time increased. It's not a huge surprise. Most people I've played Apex with over the last week or so have all had a moment where they've stopped to say: "Huh, this feels a bit too strong".
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Chivalry 2 Cross-Play Open Beta Coming May 27th

The time of the Chivalry 2 open beta is almost upon us. Torn Banner and Tripwire's multiplayer medieval battler is entering its open beta stage on May 27th. It'll feature new content added since the closed beta and will support cross-platform play. What's coming in the Chivalry 2 open beta?
Video GamesPosted by
Vice

‘Apex Legends’ New Arena Mode Is Perfect For New and Returning Players

Battle Royale games are generally typified by their long engagement ranges. For the majority of a match snipers will reign supreme, and catching someone off guard or avoiding conflicts outright will get you to the final circles. In those final circle, the engagement range drops dramatically, and you’re more than likely to be face to face with other players for the first time in the entire match. This late game change can be disorienting for players that are new to battle royales, and means that unless you purposefully engage with enemies early on it can be difficult to practice and get a handle on the different projectile models different gun options have.
Video Gameskeengamer.com

Pokemon Player Finally Catches Rare Shiny Sentret After Years of Trying

YouTuber and streamer CandyEvie has finally managed to catch a Pokemon type she has always wanted after nearly a decade. The English streamer has caught the appearance of a shiny Pokemon Sentret in FireRed while live on Twitch. The feat seemingly coming after hundreds of hours and thousands of encounters spent in the game or an equivalent of seven years.
Video GamesIGN

PlayStation Working on 25 PS5 Games, Half are New Franchises

PlayStation Studios head, Hermen Hulst, says they have more than 25 PlayStation 5 games in development, half of which are new IP. As reported by Wired, Hulst says PlayStation Studios — which is comprised of development studios like Hulst's old stomping grounds, Guerilla Games, Naughty Dog, Insomniac Games, and more — has more than 25 titles in development for the PS5.
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

This Move By Steam Would Change Gaming Forever

Gabe Newell, Valve's president and extremely meme-able person, hinted at the possibility of Steam games coming to consoles this year in a recent public school interview. IGN reported that Newell revealed this game-changing information at Santa Monica College in Auckland, New Zealand earlier this week. Tyler McVicker, founder of Valve...