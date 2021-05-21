Does Knockout City have cross-play and cross-progression saves?

Battle Royale games are generally typified by their long engagement ranges. For the majority of a match snipers will reign supreme, and catching someone off guard or avoiding conflicts outright will get you to the final circles. In those final circle, the engagement range drops dramatically, and you’re more than likely to be face to face with other players for the first time in the entire match. This late game change can be disorienting for players that are new to battle royales, and means that unless you purposefully engage with enemies early on it can be difficult to practice and get a handle on the different projectile models different gun options have.