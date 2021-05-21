Upcoming Miami-Area Events To Get Hyped For This Memorial Day Weekend
With things steadily opening back up and more people getting vaccinated, more events are kicking off this year for Memorial Day. In the Miami area alone, you have cruise parties, the annual air and sea show, and other enticing events to get you out of the house. Whether you're with friends or hanging out with family, this weekend will be jam-packed and guaranteed to keep you entertained. Here are just a handful of happenings going down May 28 through the 30 this year.y100.iheart.com