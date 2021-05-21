newsbreak-logo
Coalition Pressures Key Democrat Gregory Meeks to Back Resolution Blocking Arms Sale to Israel

By Common Dreams
Common Dreams
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA coalition of press freedom and human rights organizations on Friday implored Democratic Congressman Gregory Meeks—the chairman of the powerful House Foreign Affairs Committee—to support a resolution aimed at blocking the Biden administration's proposed sale of $735 million in advanced U.S. weaponry to Israel. "The U.S. government should not be...

Related
PoliticsDaily Review & Sunday Review

Joe Biden's hit-and-run on the Palestinian people

U.S. taxpayers who want to see their tax dollars at work should look no further than the Gaza Strip, the besieged enclave where 2 million Palestinians live in what former Conservative British Prime Minister David Cameron described as “an open-air prison.” Israel has launched another of its horrific, periodic bombing campaigns against the embattled Gazans — slaughters that Israeli commentators have long called “mowing the grass” — leaving hundreds dead, including scores of children. At least 17 hospitals and clinics have been damaged, including Gaza’s only COVID-19 testing facility, clean water has been cut to hundreds of thousands, schools have been destroyed, and a major high rise building hosting media organizations including Al Jazeera and the Associated Press was leveled. The United States enables all this by providing Israel with billions of dollars in aid annually and unparalleled access to sophisticated weaponry.
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Biden stresses Democratic Party's support for Israel

President Biden at a press conference on Friday evening pushed back on Republican claims that the Democratic Party is anti-Israel. Why it matters: A number of Democratic lawmakers became frustrated with Biden this week for his behind-the-scenes approach to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, as well as the administration's sale of weapons to Israel. Some lawmakers said they thought the White House should be more publicly forceful in its efforts to de-escalate the crisis.
Foreign Policywsgw.com

Sanders moves to block arms sale to Israel over Gaza conflict

Washington — Senator Bernie Sanders introduced a resolution Thursday to block a planned $735 million sale of precision-guided weapons to Israel, as hostilities continue between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. Sanders’ resolution comes after President Biden urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a call on Wednesday to “de-escalate” the conflict.
Congress & CourtsWCAX

Sanders introduces measure to block weapons sales to Israel

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders plans to introduce a resolution Thursday against the sale of $735 million worth of precision-guided weapons to Israel. The move comes a day after a group of progressives in the House unveiled a resolution to block the sale. Both measures are seen as largely symbolic and are designed to put pressure the Biden administration to take a stronger position in the Middle East conflict.
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

Power Up: Sanders aims to block Israel arms sale in first major break with Biden

Good Thursday morning. It's World Bee Day. Show your waggle dancing pollinators some love. This is the Power Up newsletter – thanks for waking up with us. 🚨 EXCLUSIVE 🚨: Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) is preparing to introduce a resolution on Thursday disapproving of the U.S. sale of $735 million in precision-guided weapons to Israel, according to a draft obtained by The Washington Post.
U.S. PoliticsKXL

Ceasefire Agreement Accepted By Israeli Security Cabinet

(Jerusalem) — It appears the fighting between Israel and the Palestinians may be nearing an end. Multiple reports say the Israeli Security Cabinet has accepted a ceasefire agreement with Hamas. It’s expected to start in a matter of hours. The fighting is now in its second week and it has led to hundreds of deaths. Earlier today, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki [[ SAH-kee ]] said a quiet flurry of U.S. diplomatic activity was ongoing to encourage de-escalation. The White House later said President Biden spoke with Egypt’s President about efforts to make sure there was a ceasefire. Yesterday, Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu [[ net-an-YAH-hoo ]]. He told the Prime Minister he expected a “significant de-escalation” in the fighting en route to a ceasefire.
Foreign Policyfloridianpress.com

House Democrats Look To Sanction Israel, Not Hamas

Washington, D.C.—Florida Rep. Brian Mast (R) has announced that House Democrats are actively looking to sanction the state of Israel instead of the Hamas terrorist group that is responsible for launching thousands of rockets into heavily populated Israeli areas over the past two weeks. Rep. Mast made the announcement at...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

Bernie Sanders launches resolution to block Israel arm sales: ‘US-made bombs are devastating Gaza’

Senator Bernie Sanders has introduced a resolution that would block the sale of a $735m package of weapons to Israel amid ongoing aerial attacks on Gaza.He argued that the United States should not consider providing weapons to a nation that has carried out airstrikes against civilians.“At a moment when US-made bombs are devastating Gaza, and killing women and children, we cannot simply let another huge arms sale go through without even a congressional debate,” Mr Sanders, an independent representing Vermont, said in a statement.“I believe that the United States must help lead the way to a peaceful and prosperous...
Congress & CourtsWashington Times

AOC, Tlaib seek to block U.S. arms sale to Israel amid fighting with Hamas

Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib and Marc Porcan have introduced a resolution to block the sale of $735 million of precision-guided weapons to Israel amid continued fighting against the Islamist group Hamas. And Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont on Thursday introduced a similar resolution in the Senate. “For decades,...
U.S. PoliticsNPR

How The Gaza Violence Marked A Shift In The American Political Debate Over Israel

For decades, Democrats and Republicans alike have stood by Israel, almost unconditionally, insisting the country has a right to defend itself. President Biden did that throughout the recent conflict as Hamas militants fired thousands of rockets into Israel. Now, Biden has pledged to help replenish Israel's air defense system while promising humanitarian aid to Gaza, which was pounded by fierce Israeli airstrikes before a cease-fire took effect early Friday.
POTUSNBC News

Inside Biden's 'quiet,' 'relentless' diplomatic scramble on Gaza

WASHINGTON — As the first rocket fire was exchanged between Israel and Hamas, President Joe Biden settled on a strategy. And as he had throughout the 2020 campaign, Biden adhered to it despite mounting criticism from Republicans and even his own Democratic Party. His approach was stylistically muted and substantively...
Queens, NYPosted by
Queens Post

Ocasio-Cortez Introduces Resolution in Opposition to Weapons Sales to Israel

Congress Member Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez introduced a joint resolution Wednesday in opposition to U.S. weapons sales to Israel. The resolution — also introduced by Reps. Mark Pocan and Rashida Tlaib — aims to stop the sale of $735 million worth of weapons to Israel that are currently in the process of being sold. Her resolution comes during the second week of violence between Israel and Hamas, a Palestinian militant group based in Gaza.