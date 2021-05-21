newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

'Apart' follows three women in Ohio prison system

Columbus Alive
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe impetus for “Apart” began with a staggering statistic: Since the 1980s, the number of women prisoners in the United States has grown by 800 percent. Documentary filmmaker Jennifer Redfearn wanted to understand that number, and while looking into the issue, she discovered a reentry program that works with a women’s minimum-security prison in the Cleveland area. The nonprofit is run by previously incarcerated staffers such as Malika Kidd, who shepherds female prisoners through the complex process of transitioning to home from prison.

www.columbusalive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Criminal Justice#College#Human Relationships#Women Prisoners#Female Prisoners#United States#People#Home#Documentary
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Housing
News Break
Movies
Related
Ohio StateColumbus Dispatch

Ohio drops COVID-19 mask mandate for vaccinated people. Read the health order

Ohio no longer requires fully vaccinated people to wear masks indoors in most situations, under a revised health order released late Monday afternoon. The revised order sets separate face covering and social distancing rules of people based on their vaccination status. The order will expire June 2, along with all other remaining health orders except those for nursing homes, assisted living facilities and data collection.
Ohio StateWLWT 5

Is Vax-A-Million initiative behind Ohio's rising vaccine numbers?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In the nationwide push to get more people vaccinated, Ohio changed the game with the Vax-A-Million initiative. "This past Friday was our highest vaccine administration day in three weeks, since April 23. We had 25,413 shots administered," said ODH Director Stephanie McCloud. In addition to the lottery,...
Ohio Statespectrumnews1.com

Gov. DeWine announces changes to health orders, Ohio Vax-A-Million

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced the Ohio Department of Health will amend its health orders to reflect the latest recommendations by the Center for Disease Control. Most notably, masks will still be recommended in areas with large amounts of people. What You Need To Know. Gov. Mike...
Ohio StateWSYX ABC6

To mask or not to mask? Breaking down Ohio's mask mandate

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The state of Ohio is now following the CDC and lifting its mask mandate for vaccinated people in most indoor places. However, when June 2 comes, all health orders in Ohio will be lifted, meaning wearing a mask will be voluntary, vaccinated or not. Many still don’t know when or where they can ditch their mask.
Ohio Stateshorelinemedia.net

Ohio governor explains Vax-a-Million lottery

Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine says he picked the state's new vaccine lottery prize of $1 million because it's a "magical" number that captures people's attention. (May 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/fb31e903314c47fc9a92ae304ed1661e.
Ohio StatePosted by
Cleveland.com

Read the latest Ohio public health order on wearing masks

COLUMBUS, Ohio -Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud signed a health order Monday that aligns the statewide mask mandate with that of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Between now and June 2, when all coronavirus-related public health orders are rescinded, except in nursing and assisted-living facilities,...
Ohio StateCleveland News - Fox 8

Ohio vaccine lottery: How you can watch the drawings

(WJW) — Drawings for the Ohio vaccine lottery are beginning soon and you can find out if you’re a winner by watching FOX 8. Starting May 26, the $1 million winners will be revealed every Wednesday night at 7:29 p.m. The drawings will also be held on June 2, June 9, June 16 and June 23. You can watch all of the drawings LIVE on FOX 8.
Ohio StateNorwalk Reflector

For Ohio's unvaccinated, is DeWine's price right?

COLUMBUS — Vaccinated Ohioans, come on down! It's time for you to play Ohio Vax-a-Million!. At 7:29 p.m. on the night of May 26, the first adult $1 million winner will be announced live during the Ohio Lottery's televised broadcast. The name will be picked earlier in the day from...
Ohio StateThrillist

A New Driveable Art Trail Brings Creativity and Color to Rural Ohio

Venture off the highway for quirky art and small town gems. “You ever try looking at a picture of a vulture for hours?” Ric Leichliter deadpans as he squints into the sun, the wind ripping through his grey ponytail. To his left, a flock of steel turkeys poke around an open field. To his right, a handful of metal vultures leer ominously from sculpted branches. “They’re just…ugly. It’s not a nice thing to look at.”
Ohio StateWSYX ABC6

DeWine clarifies changes made to Ohio's mask mandate

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Governor Mike DeWine is clarifying changes being made to Ohio's mask mandate following his announcement of health orders ending on June 2. The governor said under the new guidelines from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on vaccinated and unvaccinated people, he said businesses and employers may choose to still require customers and employees to wear masks.
Ohio StateCleveland News - Fox 8

Ohio Covid-19 vaccine for kids: What parents need to know

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine urged parents who are grappling with the decision to get their child age 12-18 vaccinated against COVID-19 to take a look at the facts. “Now that 12-year-olds and up can be vaccinated, we know that parents and their children have more questions,”...
Ohio Statetribuneledgernews.com

Ohio reports 729 new coronavirus cases: Monday update

May 17—COLUMBUS, Ohio — Just 729 new coronavirus cases were reported between Sunday and Monday, below the 21-day average of 1,234. In all, there have been 1,091,623 total cases since the pandemic entered the state last year, according to the Ohio Department of Health. The number of deaths on Monday...
Ohio StateColumbus Dispatch

Ohio's unemployment fraud, overpayments tops $2.1 billion

Ohio paid out roughly $2.1 billion in unemployment benefits to fraudsters or people who didn't qualify for the money, state unemployment officials said Monday. In February, Ohio officials estimated $332 million had been paid out in 2020 in fraudulent checks. Since the pandemic began in March 2020 through March 2021,...