'Apart' follows three women in Ohio prison system

The impetus for “Apart” began with a staggering statistic: Since the 1980s, the number of women prisoners in the United States has grown by 800 percent. Documentary filmmaker Jennifer Redfearn wanted to understand that number, and while looking into the issue, she discovered a reentry program that works with a women’s minimum-security prison in the Cleveland area. The nonprofit is run by previously incarcerated staffers such as Malika Kidd, who shepherds female prisoners through the complex process of transitioning to home from prison.