Get ready for rest and relaxation in Port St. Lucie this weekend! The Treasure Coast Arts & Mindfulness Fest is May 22-23, 2021 at the MIDFLORIDA Event Center. The event is presented by the St. Lucie Cultural Alliance and MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Event Center. It runs both Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is FREE!