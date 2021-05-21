newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Potsdam, NY

Dr. Lonel Woods

nny360.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA funeral service for Dr. Lonel Woods, 53, of Potsdam will be held at 3:00pm on Sunday, May 23, 2021 at St. Mary’s Church in Potsdam, NY with Rev. Stephen Rocker officiating. Calling hours will be held from 1:00pm until the time of service. Lonel passed away unexpectedly on May 16, 2021 at his home. Masks and social distancing will be required, and the funeral service will be livestreamed on the Garner Funeral Service Facebook page accessible through the website. Thoughts, condolences, fond memories, prayers or condolences can be made online for the Woods family at www.garnerfh.com.

www.nny360.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Potsdam, NY
Potsdam, NY
Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Mary S Church#Dr Lonel Woods#Home#Calling Hours#Thoughts#Social Distancing#Masks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Potsdam, NYwwnytv.com

SUNY Potsdam mourns death of Crane School of Music’s interim dean

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - SUNY Potsdam and the greater Potsdam community are mourning the sudden death of Dr. Lonel Woods. He was interim dean of the Crane School of Music, and the music director at 2 area churches: St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Potsdam and St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Colton.
Potsdam, NYwwnytv.com

Patricia A. Strader, 82, formerly of Potsdam

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Patricia A. Strader, 82, formerly of Mayfield Drive, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, May 11, 2021 at the home of her daughter on Judson Street Road with both of her daughters at her side. Friends may call Saturday 11-1:00 PM and 3-5:00 PM at the Donaldson-Seymour...
Potsdam, NYnorthcountrynow.com

Planting Shrubs at Potsdam Central

Students David Geddes, left, and Caleb LaCombe plant shrubs around the koi pond at Potsdam High School on May 14. Also working in the garden are Grace Austin, Agricultural Club advisor Kim Hall, and Positivity Club advisor Dan Davis. NCNow photo.
Potsdam, NYnorthcountrynow.com

Squirrel picnic in Potsdam

Barbara Ellen Vezina and her daughter Isadora (12) of Knapps Station created a picnic for a squirrel. They participated in the North Country Children's Museum family art program on Sunday where they created this special table setting. They placed it in their backyard to wait for critters. It took a few days for this lucky squirrel to find the table of goodies. Photo submitted by NCCM.
Potsdam, NYnorthcountrynow.com

Mother's Day basket in Potsdam

The first mother to deliver a baby at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital each year on, or after, Mothers’ Day receives a gift basket from members of the Canton-Potsdam Hospital Guild. This year’s mother who delivered her baby right on Mothers’ Day received an assortment of baby items from the guild. Photo submitted by Kim Jones.
Potsdam, NYnorthcountrynow.com

Weekly trail walks in Potsdam

The Adirondack Mountain Club Laurentian Chapter is offering an array of outings this spring, including weekly trail walks. Here, ADK members Marianne Hebert, left, and Tom Ortmeyer, right, walk the 2-mile Clarkson Munter Trail, Potsdam, with Holly Chambers. The walk with ADK members is offered every Thursday in June, starting at the trailhead behind Sunoco Gas Station 26 Maple St, Potsdam at 7:30 a.m. NCNow photo.
Potsdam, NYnorthcountrynow.com

Norwood-Norfolk Key Club hosts food drive

The Norwood-Norfolk Key Club recently hosted a food drive at the local Potsdam Save A Lot. All the food was donated to the Norwood Norfolk Raymondville Outreach Center. The event was attended by Abbie Weems, Tarron Colbert, Carmia Carista, and Emmaligh Fregoe. Pictured are Key Clubbers Abbie Weems and Tarron Colbert greeting Save A Lot customers. Submitted photo.
Potsdam, NYnorthcountrynow.com

Dock installation in Potsdam

With spring now here, Village of Potsdam employees install the canoe/kayak launch on the Raquette River at Ives Park May 6. The boat launch at 3 Riverside Drive, Potsdam, is for public use. NCNow photo.
Canton, NYnny360.com

Gouverneur woman killed in Friday crash in Canton

CANTON — A 30-year-old Gouverneur woman was killed in a Friday afternoon accident on Route 11 in the town of Canton. State police said a vehicle operated by Sally T. Dingsoyr, 85, of Potsdam, was northbound and entered the southbound lane of travel, into the path of a vehicle operated by Amanda E. Perry, 30, of Gouverneur. They said Ms. Perry attempted to avoid a collision and swerved to the north shoulder of the roadway, but the two vehicles collided.
Potsdam, NYnorthcountrynow.com

Midday stroll in Potsdam

Among the participants in the Raquette River Racing 1K and mini-marathon at Potsdam Central School April 24 were Janelle and Guy Tyler, and their baby, Trenton. Proceeds from the walk/run benefited the B+ Foundation (children’s cancer support) and the National Junior Honor Society. NCNow photo.
Potsdam, NYwwnytv.com

Potsdam’s Garner Park ready for makeover

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Garner Park makeover is about to start in Potsdam, so they’re giving it one last look. It will be a key link in the Riverwalk Trail. A new walk, picnic tables and swings are on the way. It will be lighted by LEDs. State Sen....
Potsdam, NYnorthcountrynow.com

Lilac garden tours in Potsdam

Lilac garden tours are being offered by the Canton-Potsdam Hospital Guild and Cliff and Janice Westerling, of Moore’s Hill Lilacs. Lilacs at the Moore’s Hill farm in peak bloom in 2020. For more details, view earlier story. Photo submitted by Moore’s Hill Lilacs.
Canton, NYnorthcountrynow.com

Playtime in Canton

Enjoying playing at the Canton Central School playground April 24 are, from front, Emily and Sophia Kotz, Canton, and their cousin, Maria Cutler, Potsdam. NCNow photo.
Potsdam, NYnorthcountrynow.com

Students get donation from widow of late Potsdam garage proprietor

The widow of a late well-known business owner recently donated $5,000 worth of brand new auto parts to the BOCES Automotive classes for direct instruction. Paula Martin, widow of Leon Martin and owner of Martin’s Garage for over 50 years, donated more than 50 brand-new starters in the boxes. From left, BOCES teacher Mike Ells, Paula Martin, teacher Dave Denny and student Aaron Richards. For more, see story here.
Potsdam, NYnorthcountrynow.com

Scoops to reopen in Potsdam mid-may

Scoops ice cream stand in Potsdam is planning a grand reopening for the season in mid-May after upgrades to its 22 Main St. location. Above are Scoops co-owners Duane and Laurean Pelkey. For more, see story here. Photo submitted by Duane Pelkey.
Potsdam, NYwwnytv.com

Vaccinations without appointments opening up in St. Lawrence County

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Vaccinations without appointments are now available at Maxcy Hall on the campus of SUNY Potsdam, and open to anyone 16 and up. Maxcy Hall is the site of a large vaccination site, where more than 120,000 shots have been administered. The move to open vaccinations comes...