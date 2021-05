Our New Hampshire constitution mandates that we provide an adequate education for our students. The Claremont lawsuit decision reinforces that responsibility but, as implemented, is insufficient to meet the adequacy requirements for our schools. I am a retired school nurse of 22 years and a former state legislator of twenty years. I strongly support public education and the hard working, dedicated and caring teachers in our excellent education system. We now have a voucher bill before the legislature. This would give parents choice in education for private and religious schools and destroy public education by draining their already inadequate funding. I can’t imagine how teachers feel, not valued for all they give to the students, families and schools.