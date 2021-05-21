newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Third Week Of May Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

By Alex Kozora
Steelers Depot
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome back to another edition of the Friday Five. The 2021 offseason is about to reach its quietest point over the next couple weeks and into the summer. The Steelers will still have OTAs and mincamps through mid-June to keep us busy but we’re definitely going to get creative to bring you guys some unique offseason content. I’m working on the Steelers’ All-Undrafted team while Dave Bryan is keeping you up to date on the team’s cap situation.

steelersdepot.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Najee Harris
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
Person
Terry Bradshaw
Person
Dick Lebeau
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Welcome Back#Rb Najee Harris#C Kendrick Green#The Hall Of Fame#Qb#Bleacher Reports#Tight End University#Pro Football Focus#Steelers Hall#Nfl Fans#Unproven Rookies#Questions#Home#Show
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLYardbarker

Steelers GM admits major uncertainty over Ben Roethlisberger's future

Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has flirted with retirement for a few seasons but has always ended up coming back to the Steelers. Despite this, it doesn’t seem anyone is treating it as a guarantee that trend will continue. In a recent appearance on “PFT P.M.,” Steelers GM Kevin Colbert admitted...
NFLchatsports.com

Why Steelers Hosting Browns On Monday Night In Week 1 Seems Fitting

The 2021 NFL schedule will be released Wednesday evening and as usual, that should make for an interesting event as there is something magical about finally putting dates and an order to all 272 games. For the Pittsburgh Steelers, specifically, they will play nine games at home in 2021 with their other eight being on the road. Within that, it will be interesting to see if they open at home in Week 1 for the first time since 2014. If they do play their Week 1 game at home, I think there’s a decent chance that game will be on Monday night and against the Cleveland Browns.
NFLUSA Today

Adjusted interception rate not kind to Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger

2020 was one of the most efficient of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s career. Despite a complete absence of a run game and a full reliance on a short passing game, Roethlisberger still finished the season with 3,803 passing yards, 33 passing touchdowns and only 10 interceptions. But the smart...
NFLnfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Steelers

According to Pro Football Talk, the Cincinnati Bengals are inviting QB Eric Dungey to their rookie minicamp. Dungey went undrafted out of Syracuse in 2019 and spent some time on the Browns’ practice squad. Browns. According to Mary Kay Cabot, the Browns don’t have any interest in Packers QB Aaron...
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

Minkah Fitzpatrick called the Steelers picking Najee Harris in March

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, and that started in Round 1 when they selected Najee Harris out of Alabama. Leading up to the first round, it always is a guessing game as to who the organization will take. Will they lean on their...
NFLpff.com

Hartitz: 2021 Fantasy Football Quarterback Tiers

Fantasy football rankings are cool, but sometimes they aren’t necessarily the most helpful tool for doing a little something the cool kids like to call winning. Median projections become the main tool for lining up each individual player, which can lead to -EV scenarios where those not willing to stray from their faithful ranks fail to capitalize on a better choice available because of how their specific draft played out.
NFLSteelers Depot

Report: Steelers To Host Seahawks On Sunday Night Football In Week 6

According to Dave Mahler of 950 KJR in Seattle, the Pittsburgh Steelers will play the Seattle Seahawks in Week 6 at Heinz Field on Sunday Night Football on Oct. 17. The Steelers are 9-10 all-time against the Seahawks and Seattle has won the last two meetings between the two teams. The last time the Steelers played the Seahawks was in 2019 and Seattle won that game in Pittsburgh, 28-26. The Steelers’ last win against the Seahawks came in Week 2 of the 2011 season at Heinz Field.
NFLhoustontexans.com

Which Quarterbacks are the Texans Facing in 2021? | Daily Brew

The Texans will play 17 games, as will the rest of the league's teams, for the first time. That means facing 14 teams, instead of 13, and that means facing 14, perhaps more, quarterbacks in 2021. So, how does that compare to last year? Well, let's take a look. AFC...
NFLSteelers Depot

Steelers 2021 Schedule Includes Five Primetime Games

The Pittsburgh Steelers 2021 regular season schedule has now been released and it shows that the team has five primetime games this year with three of them being at home. The Steelers bye week in 2021 is Week 7. The Steelers will open their 2021 regular season on the road...
NFLsteelersnow.com

Steelers 5th-Round Pick Isaiahh Loudermilk Signs Rookie Deal

Steelers defensive end Isaiah Loudermilk, who was selected with the 156th pick after Pittsburgh traded up with the Miami Dolphins, signed his rookie deal today, the team announced Saturday. Spotrac projects that Loudermilk’s four-year deal will be worth $3,800,289 with a signing bonus of $320,289. Loudermilk made 26 career starts...
NFLwtae.com

Steelers individual game tickets on sale Friday

PITTSBURGH — Tickets for Steelers 2021 home games will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, the team said. Fans may buy up to 12 tickets per household for any of the regular-season games at Heinz Field. There is no limit for the Aug. 21 preseason game. The Steelers are...
NFLSteelers Depot

2021 Offseason Questions: Initial Impression Of Steelers’ Schedule?

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2020 season is now in the books, and it ended in spectacular fashion—though the wrong kind of spectacular—in a dismal postseason defeat at the hands of the Cleveland Browns, sending them into an early offseason mode after going 12-4 in the regular season and winning the AFC North for the first time in three years.
NFLsteelersnow.com

Steelers 7th-Round Pick Tre Norwood Offically Signs Rookie Contract

The Steelers used their first of two seventh-round selections to take Oklahoma cornerback Tre Norwood, and on Saturday, he offically joined the Steelers. The team annouced via Twitter that Norwood has signed his rookie deal. The details of the deal have not been announced, but the contract is estimated by...
NFLchatsports.com

Steelers Retro Podcast: Making a trip to the Super Bowl a habit again

Our journey in the BTSC Delorean to Steeler yesteryear begins in a time No Strings Attached starring Natalie Portman and Ashton Kutcher reached the top of the box office and “Grenade” by Bruno Mars was the hottest song on the radio. Meanwhile, the Steelers were looking to return to the top of the football world as they were playing for entrance to their third Super Bowl in six years,
NFLchatsports.com

2022 Mock Draft Roundup: BR Tabs Malik Willis As Heir To Roethlisberger

Mock drafts from the moment the 2021 Draft ended until the moment Day 1 begins next April will be ever-present online. And a likely ever-present selection within those ever-present mocks will be the Pittsburgh Steelers searching the early rounds for an heir to Ben Roethlisberger at quarterback, as Big Ben plays a likely final season with the team. Just search for “mock draft” on our website, and you’ll see a variety of names sent to Pittsburgh at the position already.
NFLwdadradio.com

WEEK ONE OPPONENT ANNOUNCED FOR STEELERS

With the NFL schedule slated to come out tonight, the Steelers got a sneak preview by announcing their Week One opponent for the upcoming season. The Steelers announced that they will face the Buffalo Bills in a road match-up on Sunday, Sept. 12 at 1 p.m. Among other NFL games slated for the opening week are the debut of Trevor Lawrence as the Jacksonville Jaguars will take on the Houston Texans; former Steelers running back James Conner will lead his Arizona Cardinals into Tennessee to take on the Titans; and the Cleveland Browns will take on the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.
NFLsteelersnow.com

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger Steps Up as Leader For Offensive Rookies

The Steelers kicked off rookie minicamp, and as the new rookies settle into the Steelers culture, they are receiving help from arguably the most important player on the Steelers. Ben Roethlisberger has already started to establish a relationship with all four rookies that he is hoping will help elevate the Steelers’ offense to the next level.
NFLthe buffalo bills

Bills to host the Steelers on 2021 NFL Kickoff Weekend

The Buffalo Bills will open their much anticipated 2021 regular season at home at Highmark Stadium against an opponent they haven't faced in Week 1 in 43 seasons as Mike Tomlin and his Pittsburgh Steelers come to Orchard Park for a 1 pm kickoff on Sept. 12th. The last time...
NFLheraldmailmedia.com

Pittsburgh Steelers schedule 2021: Steelers will visit Buffalo Bills in Week 1

The Pittsburgh Steelers' 2020 season started impressively, but went downhill quickly. They won their first 11 games of the season before losing five of their final six, including a 48-37 loss to division rival Cleveland Browns in the first-round of the playoffs. If the Steelers hope to go on a...