Third Week Of May Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

The 2021 NFL schedule will be released Wednesday evening and as usual, that should make for an interesting event as there is something magical about finally putting dates and an order to all 272 games. For the Pittsburgh Steelers, specifically, they will play nine games at home in 2021 with their other eight being on the road. Within that, it will be interesting to see if they open at home in Week 1 for the first time since 2014. If they do play their Week 1 game at home, I think there’s a decent chance that game will be on Monday night and against the Cleveland Browns.