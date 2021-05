MORAGA, Calif. — For the final time in the 2021 season, Saint Mary's and San Francisco squared off on the diamond, with the extra game from their WCC series shifting over to Louis Guisto Field. With both teams locked up 2-2 in the season series, and with both teams attempting to get back to the .500-mark, Saint Mary's found that home cooking tasted awfully sweet. The Gaels used a big fifth inning and some great defensive plays to take Monday's game 5-4 against the Dons, improving to 22-22 on the season while taking three out of five games overall against USF.