Ravens Listed As Favorites To Land Falcons WR Julio Jones If Traded

Opening statement: "[It's] good to see you guys. We're into the … We just finished the second practice of our rookie minicamp. It's been great to get back on the grass. The guys are excited to be here. The coaches are excited to coach. We had good meetings. We had two good practices, and it's just a good plus. We like the guys. We're just getting started. I feel like they're getting hit with a firehouse right now, in terms of information and expectations, but they're handling it very well. They're great guys. Really, it's just the time to put the work in and go from here."