TV Series

‘M.O.D.O.K’ Non-Spoiler Review: A Goofy Delight for All Marvel Fans

By Jordan Simmons
thedisinsider.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile M.O.D.O.K is not a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe like WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, it proves that not every new Marvel series has to be because it stands (or floats) tall on its own. The series follows the famous Marvel villain M.O.D.O.K aka Mechanized...

thedisinsider.com
MoviesFremont Tribune

A villainous move: M.O.D.O.K. comes into his own as a Marvel star

Patton Oswalt had no problem deciding what Marvel supervillain M.O.D.O.K. might sound like. “M.O.D.O.K.’s voice is just an amplified, more treble-y version of my own voice,” the Grammy-winning actor says. “It’s me when I’m at my whiniest and angriest and petty. So that’s all I had to do – sort of crank it up that way.”
TV Seriestheplaylist.net

‘M.O.D.O.K.’: Supervillain Sitcom Mixes Vulgar Humor & Real Emotion In Marvel’s Most Surprising Project In Years [Review]

The Marvel “formula,” based on the analysis of more than a decade of content, seemingly reads something like this—take one part, attractive lead actor, one part heartfelt, but predictable story, three parts quippy humor, and a pinch of elaborate, sometimes convoluted continuity and mix well until you get an all-ages, inoffensive meal. While most of the output has been solid, the sameness that hangs over most of Marvel’s films and TV projects has led many to grow weary of superhero storytelling in recent years, wondering if there’s still room for discovery or any way to bring something new to the table. While it’s not perfect and it most definitely isn’t for everybody, “Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.” might be that exact “new” quality fans have been craving.
TV & Videosmarvel.com

‘Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.’ Unveils the Greatest Super Villain Trading Cards Ever

M.O.D.O.K has achieved his greatest victory yet: a trading card featuring him, and only him! What more could a super villain want out of life?. Ahead of the release of Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. on Hulu (all 10 episodes land on the streaming service on May 21!), take a peek at some brand new looks for the boisterous cast of characters — and also, sorry M.O.D.O.K., you’re going to have to share the spotlight here with your family and co-workers.
TV Serieskion546.com

‘Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.’ gives a fringe villain a weird, very-adult starring role

Marvel dives big head first into the Adult Swim sandbox with “M.O.D.O.K.,” a stop-motion animation series that seeks hilarity in exploring the lighter side of one of the more ridiculous denizens of the comics. While the show — decidedly not for kids — should amuse those steeped in comic-book trivia, the kick of doing something different is offset by the sheer weirdness of the effort.
TV SeriesRepublic

A MUTANT MARVEL ‘M.O.D.O.K.’; 1971 RECALLED

What if a superhero was emotionally disturbed? Would that be entertaining? Back when comic books were discussed as mere kid stuff, Marvel Comics always had a bit more edge and challenged its pimply readership to contemplate characters with mixed motivations and depth. At least compared to the DC pantheon’s straight arrows.
TV Seriesgeekgirlauthority.com

Melissa Fumero and Aimee Garcia Talk MARVEL’S M.O.D.O.K. for Hulu Press Day

Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. is a lone wolf in the Marvel TV adaptation sphere. It’s the entertainment juggernaut’s first foray into adult animation and it certainly delves into the stranger aspects of the MCU. Not to mention, M.O.D.O.K., the titular lead voiced by Patton Oswalt, isn’t a well-known character to the casual Marvel fan.
MoviesPosted by
Daily Herald

New to streaming this week: Chrissie Hynde, loads of zombies & 'Marvel's M.O.D.O.K.'

Here's a collection curated by The Associated Press' entertainment journalists of what's arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. • In "The Dry," Eric Bana returns to his native country for a taut, tense thriller set against the parched landscape of drought-stricken Australia. Grippingly directed by Robert Connelly with patient command and adapted from Jane Harper's novel, "The Dry" is one of the sturdiest thrillers I've seen in a while, with a firm grasp of the characters' complicated pasts, their fraught present and an ominous, climate-shaped future. Bana plays a big-city federal agent who returns home for the funeral of an old friend, who's believed to have killed his family and himself. That's one of the crimes in play; when younger, Bana's character, and the deceased friend, were nearby when a teenage girl died in a river -- a death many in the town have longed blamed on them. The IFC Films release debuts for digital rental Friday while simultaneously opening in theaters. Its barren-earth expanses would be best seen on the big screen, but the movie's powerful atmosphere comes through either way.
TV SeriesComicBook

Loki: Marvel Fans Are Going Nuts For Miss Minutes

We're gradually getting closer to the release of Disney+'s Loki, a new original series that will take Tom Hiddleston's take on the trickster god to new heights. After treating fans to a slew of trailers and teasers, Marvel recently unveiled a new promo poster for the series, which features Loki surrounded by a number of new characters. In addition to previously-identified characters like Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson) and Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw), the poster provides the best look yet at a character dubbed Miss Minutes, a cartoon clock who appears to be the mascot of the Time Variance Authority.
TV Seriesmetafilter.com

Marvel's M.O.D.O.K.: Full Season

In this adult animated sitcom, a Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing must balance his work and family life. Starring Patton Oswalt. Currently streaming on Hulu in the US, and on Disney+ Star in Canada, western Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. posted by 1970s Antihero (10 comments total) 1...
TV Seriesnexttv.com

Programming Review: 'Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.’ Sets Out for Conquest on Hulu

Animated comedy Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. is about a supervillain, voiced by Patton Oswalt, with plans to conquer the world. Those plans are throttled by M.O.D.O.K.’s mismanagement of his evil corporation, A.I.M. Short for Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing, M.O.D.O.K. also has a problematic domestic life, as his wife and kids are fed up with Dad’s self-centered ways.
ComicsPosted by
aiptcomics

‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ #14 will excite longtime Marvel fans

Since Dr. Doom was announced as a member of the Guardians of the Galaxy, many have been wondering how on Earth a villain of his ego could join. Fear not, as we learn how he joins the team this week in Al Ewing and Juan Frigeri’s latest issue. Considering Dr. Doom was taking out each team member last issue, one can surmise they won’t be letting him join with open arms. Or will they?
ComicsPosted by
aiptcomics

Marvel-Verse: Loki Review

Loki, the God of Lies has been a thorn in his brother Thor’s side since his Marvel Comics debut in 1962. And with his Marvel Cinematic Universe incarnation getting his own TV show in June, Marvel is capitalizing on his popularity with a new collection, Marvel-Verse: Loki. The book, bargain-priced...
TV SeriesRoger Ebert

Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. Adds Patton Oswalt’s Voice to the Superhero Universe

“Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.,” premiering this weekend on Hulu, alternates MCU tropes and family sitcom energy with the darker numbing bureaucracy of something like “Veep,” all told in the style of “Robot Chicken.” Just trust me. Produced by the Seth Green-led company that made "Robot Chicken," it is yet another animated series set in the Marvel universe but with a tone unlike anything you’d find over on Disney+. Created by Jordan Blum and Patton Oswalt, the series very much has the unexpected sense of the humor of the brilliant stand-up comedian, who also voices the title character, a Marvel villain named Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing, or “M.O.D.O.K.” for short. Created by Stan Lee in 1967, MODOK just looks too goofy to take seriously. He’s a giant sneering head with stumpy arms and legs that uses a floating chair to get around. And on his Hulu show, he’s also a disrespected man who’s family is falling apart.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. Intros The Metallic Menace's Family, Arch-Nemesis

With the Patton Oswalt-starring Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. set to unleash the metallic menace known as M.O.D.O.K.'s (Oswalt) upon his evil organization A.I.M., his crumbling family life, and Hulu viewers beginning May 21, the streaming service is following up its release of some pretty cool trading card-themed character profile posters with the following mini-teasers introducing you to eight folks we're all going to get to know and love (and probably despise and pity). That means a look at Aimee Garcia's Jodie Tarleton, Ben Schwartz's Lou Tarleton, Melissa Fumero's Melissa Tarleton, Jon Daly's Super Adaptoid, and Wendi McLendon-Covey as Monica Rappaccini at their best-worst.
Moviesthekoalition.com

Army Of The Dead Spoiler Review – Release The Zombieverse

Zack Snyder is finally home and from the opening credits of Army Of The Dead you can feel his energy as the beats of ‘Viva Las Vegas’ fill the room (or theater). As flesh-eating zombies are outnumbering casinos and visitors, the camera happily cuts to a group of cannibalistic topless showgirls taking down a man in Jacuzzi. Slot-machines are turned over as zombies ransack the floor on the haunt for blood. But it’s the lopsided wig wearing Elvis impersonator who stares in the camera as pure chaos erupts that makes you know just what kind of movie audiences are in for.