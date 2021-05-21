'M.O.D.O.K.' Showrunner Breaks Down That Explosive Season 1 Ending: "We’ll See If We Can Forgive Him"
[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers through the Season 1 finale of Marvel's M.O.D.O.K., "Days of Future M.O.D.O.K.s!"]. Whelp, if you've reached the end of Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. season 1, you know Hulu's stop-motion supervillain extravaganza isn't afraid to take a few risks, because M.O.D.O.K.'s entire family is...extremely dead. The finale, titled "Days of Future M.O.D.O.K.s!", sees the return of Y.O.D.O.K.—that's a younger M.O.D.O.K., also voiced by Patton Oswalt—who has traversed the multiverse and seen every example of his future, all of which end in embarrassing, often toilet-based failure except for one: The one in which M.O.D.O.K.'s wife Jodie (Aimee Garcia), daughter Melissa (Melissa Fumero), and son Lou (Ben Schwartz) get blown to pieces. And M.O.D.O.K. lets it happen, building his world domination on the bones of his own family, an extremely dark turn for a show that also featuresMaster Pandemonium hosting his own daytime talk show.collider.com