Jesse Williams Opens Up About His ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Departure: “It Felt Organic”
Dr. Jackson Avery has left the building. Following a more than decade-long run, Jesse Williams has officially said farewell to Grey's Anatomy and the ABC medical drama's Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. The actor signed off during the drama's May 20 installment that saw his alter ego depart for Boston — alongside fellow departing star Greg Germann (Tom Koracick) — as they both head for Boston to combat the inequalities in medicine as leaders of the Avery Foundation.