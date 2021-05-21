The Wrestling World Reacts To WWE’s Return To Live Touring

-RIP New Jack! You can find my recap of his Dark Side of the Ring episode here. As for 205 Live, let’s get to it!. -It’s another round of 205 Live Veteran vs a 205 Live Newbie! Hale had a match on NXT against Grimes recently and this is his 205 Live debut. Lockup to start as they jockey for position. Daivari controls in the corner and shoves Hale who responds with one of his own. Hale grabs a side headlock and Daivari tries to shove off and when that doesn’t work he tries a belly to back, but Hale lands on his feet. Daivari charges and gets brought right back down with the side headlock. Daivari backs Hale into a corner and preps for a superplex, but Hale shoves him off and then goes right back to the side headlock. Back to their feet and Daivari break and buries a knee to the ribs. He follows with a dropkick and then lands some strikes. Hale gets a leg sweep and then reigns down rabbit punches in the corner. He hits a sweet single leg dropkick for two. That sounded good! Daivari bails to the floor to stall, but Hale follows and connects with a knee strike. Back inside the ring Daivari begs off and sends Hale to the floor but he is right back as he sunset flips into the ring. Daivari mows him down with an elbow and then sandwiches him between the ropes to land some clobbering blows. Daivari goes to a sleeper but Hale hits a belly to back which has no effect as Daivari maintains the hold. He goes to the old school method by running Daivari into the corner and then a jaw breaker. Daivari tries to go back to it, but gets shoved off and Hale catches him with a snap powerslam for two. They slug it out in the middle of the ring and Hale wins that exchange. He snaps off two exploder suplexes and then a running forearm in the corner. A Northern Lights Suplex follow and he looks to end with the cross armbreaker, but Daivari rolls through for a two count. Hale gets a step up enzuigiri and then a Tornado DDT for two. Nice near fall! Hale heads up top, but Daivari is there to catch him. He brings Hale down with an Iconoclasm and the Persian Lion Splash gets two. Daivari talks trash and preps for the hammerlock lariat, but Hale ducks and gets an O’Connor Roll for the win at 8:21.