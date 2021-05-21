newsbreak-logo
The Wrestling World Reacts To WWE’s Return To Live Touring

By Ryan Clark
ewrestlingnews.com
 2 days ago

As we reported earlier today, WWE has officially announced that they will return to live touring starting in July. Following the announcement, Roman Reigns, Triple H, Dana Brooke, Xavier Woods, Braun Strowman, and others took to Twitter to react. Reigns said,. “Prepare for the opportunity to acknowledge your Tribal Chief...

www.ewrestlingnews.com
