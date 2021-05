For the past 14 months, investors have enjoyed the strongest bounce back from a bear market bottom in history. After losing 34% of its value in just 33 calendar days during the first quarter of 2020, the widely followed S&P 500 has recouped all of its losses and rocketed to new highs. All told, the S&P 500 is up 44.4% over the trailing two years, which is a fantastic return that handily outpaces its long-term average.