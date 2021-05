Of the Dodgers’ 17 hits in their 14-11 win over the Angels on Saturday night at Angel Stadium, one stood out as particularly special. DJ Peters, who had been called up earlier that day, entered in the fifth as a defensive substitution for right fielder Mookie Betts. In the top of the seventh, Peters popped one up down the left-field line between a trio of Angels fielders. Left fielder Jon Jay attempted a sliding catch but couldn’t hold onto what was called a fair ball. Following a review, the call was upheld, and Peters officially had his first big league hit, ruled a double.