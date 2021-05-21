newsbreak-logo
Chinese Vice Premier: China Will Ban Mining

A high-ranking Chinese official, speaking at the next meeting of the State Committee of the People's Republic of China, noted that it is necessary to limit the extraction and trading of cryptocurrencies. According to Deputy Prime Minister Liu He, it is necessary to protect the financial stability of the country....

