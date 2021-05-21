newsbreak-logo
Viral vector and plasmid DNA Market New Report Examines By Top Companies Novasep, Merck, Cobra Biologics, uniQure N.V, Creative Biogene, Aldevron, Addgene

mccourier.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleViral vectors are used to deliver a variety of toxic genes to tumor cells, taking advantage of tumor cells’ altered properties to kill them selectively. Several types of viral vectors can be used to deliver nucleic acids into the genetic makeup of cells, including retrovirus, adenovirus, lentivirus, adeno-associated virus, and herpes simplex virus-each with its advantages and disadvantages for specific applications. The plasmid DNA is used in recombinant DNA technology and genetic engineering.

www.mccourier.com
