newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
West Hartford, CT

Blue Back Square in West Hartford sold to company that manages Evergreen Walk

By Don Stacom, Hartford Courant
Posted by 
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nqzwS_0a7Qg9BR00
Shoppers stroll in Blue Back Square in West Hartford. Bettina Hansen/Hartford Courant

Blue Back Square, the landmark dining and entertainment complex in the heart of West Hartford, was sold Friday to a Florida-based investment management company and the company that runs South Windsor’s Evergreen Walk.

Rialto Capital Management of Miami and Greenwich-based Charter Realty & Development announced late Friday that they’d bought the property from Starwood Retail Partners.

Neither Rialto nor Charter disclosed the sale price; Starwood paid more than $104 million for the upscale, 20-acre mixed-use project in 2013.

Mayor Shari Cantor said the town was excited about the arrival of Charter, which recently began managing Evergreen Walk. It runs nearly 50 commercial properties in the state, ranging from large supermarket plazas in New Fairfield, Stratford and Vernon to smaller, niche properties in Westport and Greenwich. Charter also manages the sprawling Colonial Plaza in Waterbury and the Shoppers Fair Plaza in Bridgeport.

“We enthusiastically welcome Charter to the town of West Hartford,” Cantor said. “I am grateful for their interest and investment, and am really looking forward to working with the team.”

Charter offered no specifics about its plans, but said in a prepared statement that it will “bring in new offerings and enhance the overall experience.”

Paul Brandes, a principal in Charter, said “Blue Back is a truly unique opportunity for us. We are all-in.” He said Robyn Rifkin, general manager of Blue Back Square, will move to Charter to keep that role.

Blue Back opened in 2007 with upscale one- and two-bedroom loft apartments along with extensive retail, restaurant and commercial space. Among the best-known tenants currently are Crate & Barrel, Fleming’s Steakhouse, World of Beer and Barnes & Noble,

Charter describes itself as a commercial real estate development company that owns or runs more than 80 properties, mostly in the Northeast but also with holdings scattered as far as Montana and the Carolinas.

Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
944
Followers
737
Post
173K+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hartford, CT
City
Vernon, CT
City
Stratford, CT
City
Bridgeport, CT
City
West Hartford, CT
Local
Connecticut Business
City
Waterbury, CT
Hartford, CT
Business
City
Greenwich, CT
State
Montana State
West Hartford, CT
Business
City
South Windsor, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Real Estate#Real Estate Development#Square Inc#Town Square#Rialto Capital Management#Starwood Retail Partners#Crate Barrel#Steakhouse#Tribune Content Agency#Llc#Barnes Noble#20 Acre Mixed Use Project#Sale#Holdings#Company#Mayor Shari Cantor#Carolinas#Miami
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Business
News Break
Retail
Related
Connecticut StatePosted by
Hartford Courant

Memorial Day in Connecticut: Some ‘back to normal’ parades and ceremonies, while many cancel or stay virtual

in Connecticut will bring far more parades and traditional in-person ceremonies than last year did, but many communities have still called off their processions because of the pandemic. Among the communities where this year’s Memorial Day parades are canceled are Bristol, Burlington, Canton, Hamden, Manchester, Mansfield, Newington, Plainville, Simsbury, Southington, West Hartford ...
Hartford, CTPosted by
Hartford Courant

National website for renters names Hartford No. 1 city for artists

Hartford doesn’t just have “art” in the middle of its name. The national website rent.com has placed the city at No. 1 on its list of the “Best Cities for Artists in America.” As if “the insurance capital of the world” wasn’t enough already. The site, which offers “insight and inspiration for every renter’s needs,” posted the list early last week. Three other Connecticut cities make the cut: ...
Connecticut StatePosted by
Hartford Courant

Paul McCartney joins Connecticut chef Tyler Anderson for a meal

All Tyler Anderson had to write on his Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts was “We got to cook for some royalty tonight!!” The accompanying photo said it all: Anderson in a kitchen giving a thumbs-up gesture, standing next to the instantly recognizable Sir Paul McCartney. Details of the royal feast have not been forthcoming. The meal apparently happened in Connecticut, where Anderson is ...
Connecticut StatePosted by
Hartford Courant

Daily coronavirus updates: Connecticut’s positivity rate below 1% for second consecutive day

Connecticut on Friday reported a daily positivity rate below 1% for the second consecutive day, as the state’s coronavirus metrics continue to generally improve. While the number of tests administered has decreased, in large part due to reduced testing of people without symptoms, Connecticut has continually reported a declining positivity rate. Coronavirus hospitalizations have been on the ...
Hartford, CTPosted by
Hartford Courant

Steamed seafood restaurant More Than Just Lobster opens in downtown Hartford

More Than Just Lobster, the New Britain restaurant that sells spicy, saucy bags of steamed lobster, crab, shrimp, clams, crawfish, oysters and mussels,opened its second location, in downtown Hartford, on May 15. Owner Demetrius Mack believes in his product. He wears crocs with lobsters on them. He has lobsters tattooed on both arms. He opened his New Britain location in August 2019 because his ...
sheltonherald.com

Avoid the crowds along these 25 secret hiking trails around CT

While popular state park hiking areas filled up fast during the pandemic, forcing the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection to close them, nearby land trusts and municipal open spaces sat relatively empty and unused. To enjoy our natural beauty without the crowds, skip the overused trails and visit these paths less traveled.
phl17.com

Monica Brings Back Pizza From Connecticut

Monica visited her in-laws in New Haven, Connecticut this weekend so she finally brought us back some Connecticut pizza. Monica thinks it’s the best pizza, but the gang will be the judge of that.
Connecticut StateNew Haven Register

Pandemic stories: Six New Yorkers on why they moved to Connecticut

Deciding to relocate to a new city or state is more than just a financial transaction or logistical matter — it's a personal, carefully-considered decision, according to these six former New York City residents. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Connecticut received a greater share of new arrivals than similar locales in...
Connecticut StateNBC Connecticut

Kings of Leon Tour Coming to Connecticut

COVID restrictions are lifting and live music is starting to return after venues were closed due to the pandemic and social distancing guidelines kept large groups from congregating. Kings of Leon announced its 2021 tour dates, which will include a stop in Bridgeport. The show will be at the Hartford...
Connecticut StateNew Haven Register

Brooklyn family comes back to CT shoreline

Madison, Conn. native Bill Carbone felt a “gravitational pull” towards New York City since he was a child. College took him to Boston, and graduate school brought him to Wesleyan University in Middletown, Conn., where he and his wife Amy Tate owned a house and started their family. But when...
Connecticut StateNBC Connecticut

What to Know About Lifting of COVID Restrictions in CT Wednesday

On Wednesday, the governor is lifting most remaining COVID-19-related restrictions and he is also ending the indoor mask mandate for people who are fully vaccinated. Gov. Ned Lamont’s decision comes after the CDC announced last week that fully vaccinated people can stop wearing masks in most indoor settings. Some businesses...
Connecticut Statehamlethub.com

JAGGED LITTLE PILL Tickets and Backstage Tour, Catered Dinner, Fishing, Golf, Horseback Riding: BID on ACT of Connecticut's Online Auction

Many local businesses individuals donated one-of-a-kind experiences, products and services to support ACT of Connecticut's Gala featuring Into The Woods (which took place on Saturday, May 15). There are less than 24 hours left to BID. Click HERE. Some auction highlights:. Exclusive screening of WORKING. Tickets to Jagged Little Pill...
Connecticut StateNBC Connecticut

Mass Vaccination Clinics in Connecticut Starting to Wind Down

More than 1.9 million people in Connecticut have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. As the vaccination rate continues to increase, demand for the shot is slowing. As a result, some mass vaccination sites statewide are beginning to close and redirect their resources. Providers say the mass...
DoingItLocal

Long Island Sound Blue Plan

HARTFORD, CT – Governor Ned Lamont is applauding the Connecticut State Senate for giving unanimous, final approval early this morning to legislation approving the Long Island Sound Blue Plan in concurrence with the House of Representatives, which approved the plan late last month. This vote formally places the Blue Plan...
we-ha.com

West Hartford Camps Ready for Summer as COVID Restrictions Relax

Many West Hartford camp programs are filling up quickly as families are looking for their kids to be outdoors and socializing with others. With summer quickly approaching and restrictions relaxing, youth camps in West Hartford are gearing up for a 2021 season that’s closer to “normal.”. “We’re looking forward to...
Hartford, CTPosted by
FOX 61

The Real Story: CSCU President Terrence Cheng

HARTFORD, Conn. — A new leader for Connecticut's State Colleges and Universities is ready to bring the system into the future. CSCU President Terrence Cheng talks with Real Story host Jenn Bernstein about his vision for the 17 higher education institutions he will oversee. HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET...