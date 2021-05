Incidents are low in the UK and all corona restrictions should be lifted by mid-June. But it is now questionable again. The reason is the Indian virus variant. In Bolton, northwest England, NHS health workers are being vaccinated against the spread of the Indian variant of the corona virus. In the morning, the BBC reported long queues in front of NHS vehicles and tents. At the beginning of the week, three people were vaccinated at the site, but 42 are now busy making vaccines, says Helen Wall, head of the vaccination campaign in Bolton.