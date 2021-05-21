How Andrea Seccafien and Kate Van Buskirk catapulted themselves to Olympic qualification

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleOn May 14, Canada’s Andrea Seccafien raced the 10,000m at the Sound Running Track Meet in Irvine, Calif., running well under Olympic standard and flying to an enormous PB and new national record of 31:13.94. The next night, Seccafien’s training partner and fellow Canadian Kate Van Buskirk rushed to a PB of her own, this time in the 5,000m, running to an Olympic-qualifying time of 14:59.80. Canadian Running caught up with the pair to discuss their races, training leading up to the runs and plans moving forward as they prepare for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

