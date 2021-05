PLYMOUTH — It was a tight battle featuring some of the top programs in the state, but Blaine edged Stillwater by just one point to win a five-team boys track and field meet on Friday, May 7 at Wayzata High School. The Bengals, on the strength of seven first-place finishes — including two relays — held off the Ponies 101-100 for the victory. Mounds View and Wayzata tied for third place with 64 points apiece and White Bear Lake followed in fifth with 45 points.