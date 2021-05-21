newsbreak-logo
Bertie County, NC

Regional crime spree solved

By Cal Bryant
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
 3 days ago

WINTON – A Bertie County man faces significant jail time if convicted on multiple counts of allegedly stealing motor vehicle parts during a string of crimes across at least eight counties. Wesley Edward White of Windsor stands charged in Hertford County with 12 counts each of felony larceny of motor...

www.roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
State
North Carolina State
County
Halifax County, NC
Halifax County, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Hertford County, NC
City
Winton, NC
County
Bertie County, NC
#Crime Spree#Property Crime#Real Property#County Jail#Heroin#Ncdot#B E#Vance County Sheriff#Front Porch Living#Halifax County Operations#Crimes#Investigators#Arrest Warrants#Felony Larceny#Law Enforcement Officials#Felony Possession#Jail Time#Stolen Goods#Multiple Counts#Cumberland Counties
Port Huron, MIwsaq.com

North Carolina man arrested on child endangerment, firearms charges

A North Carolina man was arrested early Monday morning stemming from an incident at a Port Huron gas station. According to Port Huron Police, the man was seen at the Marathon gas station in the 1300 block of Military Street slumped over the steering wheel of his car around 1:30am. In the backseat was an 11 year old child and a loaded handgun. The man – a 40 year old from Raeford, North Carolina – reportedly traveled to Port Huron to meet a woman he had met online. He was driving on a suspended license and did not have a permit for the handgun. Additional firearms, open liquor, and prescription drugs were also found inside the vehicle. The man was taken to the St. Clair County Jail and authorities are making arrangements to return the child to North Carolina. The suspect is expected to face charges including carrying a concealed weapon, child endangerment, and operating under the influence of drugs, among others. Anyone with additional information about the suspect is asked to call the anonymous CAPTURE tip line at (810) 987-6688.
Winston-salem, NCRegister Citizen

North Carolina police officer injured during hit-and-run

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina police officer was injured late Sunday when his cruiser was hit by a man who was driving while impaired and fled the scene of the accident, authorities said. Winston-Salem police Cpl. James B. Pleasant was driving his marked patrol car at an intersection...
Ahoskie, NCroanoke-chowannewsherald.com

APD launches murder investigation

AHOSKIE – The Ahoskie Police have launched a murder investigation after a 20-year-old was found shot to death on Sunday afternoon. Police Chief Jimmy Asbell identified the victim as Joshua Lee Wolverton of Ahoskie. Asbell said APD officers responded to a call at approximately 4 p.m. regarding a gunshot victim...
Bertie County, NCDaily Advance

Man shot in Bertie County Friday has died

POWELLSVILLE – A man shot here early Friday afternoon has died. Bertie County Sheriff John Holley confirmed the death of the gunshot victim – identified as James Calvin Watford. He said Watford died earlier this weekend. The sheriff also confirmed investigation has led deputies to believe Watford was shot by...
AccidentsWWAY NewsChannel 3

North Carolina toddler killed when thrown from vehicle in crash

SNOW HILL, NC (AP) — The N.C. State Highway Patrol says a 2-year-old was killed when the child was thrown from an SUV which was involved in a crash. WITN reports the patrol says the child was not in a safety seat when they were thrown from a 1999 GMC Yukon in which the driver lost control on N.C. Highway 903 late Sunday night. The vehicle overturned multiple times.
Roanoke Rapids, NCRoanoke Daily Herald

RRPD investigating homicide

At approximately 11:24 p.m. Thursday, the Roanoke Rapids Police Department responded to the area of the 300 block of Monroe Street in regard to a subject who had been shot. Upon arriving on scene, officers and EMS discovered a male inside a home deceased, according to a press release from Chief Bobby Martin. The victim appeared to have been shot in the upper body and did not survive. The victim was identified as Frederick Lee, 30, from the Roanoke Rapids area.
Bertie County, NCDaily Advance

Man shot in Bertie County, airlifted to VMC

POWELLSVILLE – An early afternoon shooting is in the beginning stage of investigation. Bertie County Sheriff John Holley said a call came into 9-1-1 at approximately 1:30 p.m. this afternoon (Friday) concerning a person who had been shot. Sheriff Holley said officers arrived and found the victim shot in the...
PoliticsWXII 12

North Carolina DMV to resume Saturday operations at 16 locations

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles is opening some of its offices on Saturdays, a move coming one week after it resumed regular road testing after a year’s absence. The agency said in a news release that Saturday hours would resume at 16 offices across the...
Northampton County, NCRoanoke Daily Herald

Crime Roundup: Northampton County Sheriff’s Office

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office arrested and served outstanding warrants on 45-year-old Kenneth Barfield Jr. of Rocky Mount for first degree kidnapping and second degree sexual offense. These warrants were the result of an investigation by Lt. A. Roye involving a female victim that began on Oct. 15. Barfield received a $200,000 secured bond and a June 10 court date.
Roanoke Rapids, NCrrspin.com

Missing RR woman located

A Roanoke Rapids woman reported missing by her family was located early this morning and is safe and well, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office. Chief Deputy Scott Hall said Jenna Kaytlin Edwards was located outside the Roanoke Rapids area. The family of the 27-year-old reported her missing Friday...
Roanoke Rapids, NCrrspin.com

Weldon man faces meth trafficking counts

A Weldon man has been charged with trafficking methamphetamine following a four-month joint investigation which included the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office and the United States Department of Homeland Security. Captain A.M. Harris of the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office, which filed the charges against 59-year-old Sylvester Scott, said it is expected...
Roanoke Rapids, NClakegastongazette-observer.com

Roanoke Rapids man crashes, arrested after high-speed chase that spanned 2 counties

The Halifax County Sheriff’s Department served on May 6 outstanding warrants on 37-year-old Michael Crowder of Roanoke Rapids for flee/elude arrest with motor vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, speeding, failure to heed to lights and siren, reckless driving to endanger, driving left of center, resisting a public officer, and driving while license revoked.
Halifax County, NCRoanoke Daily Herald

Looking Ahead: May 15-16

The Halifax County Health Department presents the 2021 Community Health Needs Assessment survey. Please take a few minutes to complete the survey by using the link below. The purpose of this survey is to get the public’s opinion about community health issues. Once the health department has gathered all the surveys, officials plan to compile this information and use it to develop a community health improvement plan with community public health partners in the area. For the English version: bit.ly/3og0Id6; and for the Spanish version: bit.ly/3ofUnhU. Please complete the survey by June 18.
Roanoke Rapids, NCrrspin.com

HCSO seeks missing RR woman

The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 27-year-old Roanoke Rapids woman who was reported missing by her family Friday evening. Chief Deputy Scott Hall said the family of Jenna Kaytlin Edwards reported her missing around 6:30 p.m. Investigation showed that Edwards was last seen walking on Carolina Rest...
Northampton County, NCRoanoke Daily Herald

COVID: Numbers for Halifax, Northampton counties

Halifax County Health Director Bruce Robistow released the latest update regarding COVID-19. For the latest COVID-19 vaccination information, please text COVIDVAX to 888777. You will be able to sign up to receive text messages for latest information related to COVID-19. As of May 14, the Halifax County Health Department reports...
Washington County, NCroanokebeacon.com

Four men injured in boating accident

Four Bertie County men were injured early Saturday in a boating accident in the Albemarle Sound just outside of Washington County. NC Wildlife Officer Kyle Barkley says two bass boats slammed into what is thought to have been a submerged log about 6:30 a.m., May 8, at the border of Washington and Bertie counties about a mile from the mouth of the Roanoke River. The boats did not collide with each other. Each craft struck the submerged object separately within seconds of each other.
Roanoke Rapids, NCRoanoke Daily Herald

RRPD: Seeking public's help in ID

The Roanoke Rapids Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying the individual in the attached photo. The Police Department is investigating a case involving larceny of a. financial card that occurred May 5, around 6:52 pm, at a local establishment. The individual made a fraudulent transaction at another...