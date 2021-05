The news out of Israel/Palestine these last few weeks has been devastating – that is, if you are reading Ha’aretz, other “alternative” press, or have connections with people in Israel/Palestine who are following or experiencing what is happening on the ground. It is frighteningly easy, both in the U.S. and in Israel, to have no idea of what is actually occurring there. In fact, when I was in Jerusalem 2 years ago studying at Pardes and Hebrew University, I was amazed to encounter so many Israelis who managed to hide from themselves the brutal impact of the Occupation on the daily lives of Palestinians.