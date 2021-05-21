BBB: Don’t become a victim of dark patterns online

Personal data protection has become a burning topic lately in light of the recent scandalous leaks and outright sale of data by some social media platforms to third parties. Personal data has become a new currency. Online platforms-social, retail, etc.-do targeted advertising based on the personal data they collect from their users. However, changes are happening putting people in control of their online identity and personal data. As of the end of April, for example, iPhone and iPad users got a simple yet powerful new way to control how their data is used: pop-ups in apps will ask the user if they want to allow the app "to track your activity across other companies' apps and websites". Google is planning to ban third-party cookies that ad companies use to track us around the Internet and build our profiles. These are the new ways of controlling how the data is shared, but not the only ones.