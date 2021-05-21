BBB: Don’t become a victim of dark patterns online
The Federal Trade Commission held a workshop on April 29 spotlighting “dark patterns.” It was part of the FTC’s continuing effort to combat unfair and deceptive web design practices that businesses sometimes use to manipulate online customers. Though the term has been around for over 10 years, some consumers may not be familiar with it. Put simply, a dark pattern is a trick used on websites and apps that is designed to make you do things you did not intend to do, such as buying or signing up for something, or paying a higher price for your purchase than you believed you would.www.hutchnews.com