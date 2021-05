Beloit police are offering additional information following a shooting on the city’s east side. Officials say one of the three victims has been released from the hospital. The two other victims remain hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. Police say they responded to the 1300 block of Nelson Avenue about 5:15 p.m. Thursday night. Police found three victims, all male, ages 16, 18, and 19. Authorities say they do not believe the community at large is at risk. Police encourage anyone who was in the area of the shooting to call with any information. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online at P3TIPS.COM/482.