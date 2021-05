The Department of Public Health (Public Health) launched the Los Angeles County COVID-19 Community Ambassador program for Los Angeles County residents. The program was recently updated to include a Spanish option. Participants view a 30-minute informational video about COVID-19 prevention and infection control and receive a certificate along with branded materials (face covering, pin, COVID-19 Directory card) in English or Spanish. COVID-19 Community Ambassadors are not meant to enforce Health Officer Orders but rather to inform others of COVID-19 resources and best practices as well as partner with the appropriate Departmental contacts to support the pandemic response. The program includes video modules, virtual Town Halls with Public Health experts, and weekly updates.