Milo Ventimiglia On The Upcoming Final Season Of ‘This Is Us’, Directing Episodes, And Why He Needed Tom Cruise’s Permission – Behind The Lens
Milo Ventimiglia has wrapped his fifth season as Jack Pearson on NBC’s top scripted series This Is Us, and now he looks forward to shooting the sixth and final season of 18 episodes, which is set to debut midseason in early 2022. He joins me for this week’s episode of my Deadline video series Behind the Lens — not really to talk about his work in front of the camera but rather behind it. Ventimiglia’s second directorial effort for the show just aired Tuesday and now is available to watch anytime at NBC.com.deadline.com