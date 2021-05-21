Milo Ventimiglia On The Upcoming Final Season Of ‘This Is Us’, Directing Episodes, And Why He Needed Tom Cruise’s Permission – Behind The Lens

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association and their annual awards ceremony, the Golden Globes, are in some serious hot water. The organization has faced extreme criticism in recent months due to the demographics of their voting body (which includes zero Black people) as well as their general practices, and while reforms have been proposed, they haven't been well-regarded. Netflix and Amazon have all demanded further changes, Scarlett Johansson has publicly denounced them, and NBC has made the decision to cancel the broadcast of the 2022 Golden Globes. Further adding fuel to the fire, Tom Cruise has now made it known that he is returning the awards that he received from the HFPA.