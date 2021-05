QUESTION: "How long do you have to wait to get vaccinated after you tested positive for COVID?" - Yara. ANSWER: "We do recommend that people who have previously had COVID-19 infections still get vaccinated. That's really important for them to develop higher immunity that's longer lasting and to help protect them from future reinfection or variants. So in terms of when you can get vaccinated though after you've had that COVID-19 infection you can do that whenever you feel better and you're no longer considered infectious so please do get vaccinated as quickly as you can after you've had your covid-19 infection the only caveat to that is if you were treated for your infection and you received monoclonal antibodies or other products like that then you do have to wait 90 days after your infection however this is not a common treatment yet here in New Hampshire so it's unlikely you would've received one of those medications if you just had a regular case of COVID-19 infection."