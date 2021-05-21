newsbreak-logo
National Endangered Species Day sheds light on wildlife on the verge of extinction

10NEWS
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor more than 15 years, the third Friday of May has been a day dedicated to shining light on the thousands of animals who face extinction across the globe. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, there are more than 1,300 endangered or threatened species in the United States alone. Animals can disappear from the earth due to changes in their environment that either happens naturally or are caused by humans, the agency says.

www.wtsp.com
