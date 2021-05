NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 09: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Aaron Hicks #31 of the New York Yankees (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) The New York Yankees have had to claw back into the AL East race after an egregiously slow start caused by a power outage from one of the most hyped-up lineups in the game. The play of Aaron Hicks clearly had something to do with it, as he was completely neutralized in the early part of the season.