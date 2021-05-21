Fantastic Four: Life Story #1 Review

I can feel it coming in the air tonight… Fantastic Four mania. Marvel Studios is already beginning to tease its take on the first family of Marvel with their recent "Marvel Studios Celebrates the Movies" teaser, which culminated in a glowing 4 behind the Marvel Studios logo. The Fantastic Four may have gotten done dirty by film adaptations in the past, but those looking to celebrate the future of these iconic characters can look to the past to do so. The 1994 Fantastic Four cartoon ran for two seasons before ending in February of 1996, though returning briefly for a crossover with Incredible Hulk in November of 1996 and Spider-Man in November 1997. Though this animated series had a markedly shorter run than many of the other superhero animated series of the time, it holds a firm place in the heart of many Marvel fans. Now, the series can be celebrated by heading over to Heritage and checking out their current auction for a production cel from the animated series' opening credits.