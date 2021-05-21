All daughters deserve protection

Since 2012, Washington State Congressional District 6 has been represented by Derek Kilmer. Norm Dicks retired and shoehorned young Kilmer into his seat. If you have heard Kilmer speak you most likely have heard about his family. He mentions his immigrant grandma, his teacher parents and his two daughters so often you would think they were on his staff. In 2016 he said his daughters were one of the main reasons he strongly supported Hillary Clinton because he wanted them to “see that a woman could be president” and in almost every speech, he works in that his goal is to make this country and world a better place for his daughters to grow up in. The Princeton/Oxford graduate and former McKinsey consultant is good with words at a community bbq.