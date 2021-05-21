newsbreak-logo
Watsonville, CA

Photos: PVUSD offices, schools raise Progress Flag

By Staff Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePajaro Valley Unified School District students and other young people raised the Progress Flag Friday during a ceremony at the district’s headquarters in Watsonville. The event—attended by roughly 60 people, including PVUSD Board President Jennifer Holm and Vice-President Jennifer Schacher—was one of several flag-raising ceremonies at PVUSD facilities and schools Friday. E.A. Hall Middle School and Pajaro Valley High School also raised the Progress Flag Friday.

