Photos: PVUSD offices, schools raise Progress Flag
Pajaro Valley Unified School District students and other young people raised the Progress Flag Friday during a ceremony at the district’s headquarters in Watsonville. The event—attended by roughly 60 people, including PVUSD Board President Jennifer Holm and Vice-President Jennifer Schacher—was one of several flag-raising ceremonies at PVUSD facilities and schools Friday. E.A. Hall Middle School and Pajaro Valley High School also raised the Progress Flag Friday.pajaronian.com