“Dear daughter, from the moment I found out I was pregnant with you, I began to pray for you to have eyes to see yourself with the eyes of your Creator. When I found out I would be having a girl, I was filled with both overwhelming delight and undeniable fear. In a world that continues to become more and more consumed with the physical appearance of women and the pressures to be beautiful, to be thin, to be youthful, and to be perfect…the burden of teaching you to truly love yourself feels a little bit like trying to swim up a waterfall with both of my hands tied behind my back.