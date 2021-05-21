A.D. Wood’s house and other tales from May 1901

A day of sunshine and beautiful views. We left Quinault Lodge and drove around the southern and eastern part of Olympic National Park to Port Townsend Ferry Terminal. We stopped in Aberdeen, WA to get the oil changed in our rental car because it kept giving us a warning that oil life was low. The guy at the shop told us that it only had 1 ½ quarts of oil and it holds 8 quarts. All we would need is for another car to break down on us this trip. It is fixed now and Hertz will reimburse us the price of the oil change. Hope to get our truck back at the end of next week. Gale and Phil left at 5 am for the ferry as they had reservations because of the RV. Margaret and Barry left at 7:30 am and we left at 8 am with a few stops. When we got to the ferry we had our tickets but no reservations so we were on stand by. Margaret and Barry were still there waiting when we got there so we parked our car in line and talked with them for a while. They got on the 2:00.