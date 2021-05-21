newsbreak-logo
A.D. Wood’s house and other tales from May 1901

The Daily World
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA.D. Wood residence burned – About half-past four o’clock Friday afternoon smoke was seen issuing from the roof of the residence of A.D. Wood, and the fire signal given. Considering the distance, the fire department arrived in short order, but not before the upper part of the house — where the fire originated — was in flames. By as fine fire fighting as was ever seen, the department succeeded in saving the first floor of the house, the only damage to which was from the water. The two upper floors were so badly burned that they will have to be rebuilt. A good portion of the household goods were saved by the firemen and neighbors, although, of course, all were considerably damaged. The loss is estimated at $3,500, upon which the Patterson & Locke agency carried $3,000 insurance.

