Daniel Thomas Marshall
Daniel Thomas Marshall, son of Ken and Esther Marshall, passed away at his home in Aberdeen on May 15, 2021, from complications of diabetes at age 64. Dan was a lifelong resident of the Harbor and loved Aberdeen. He graduated from Weatherwax High in 1977 and worked in the family-founded business, Marshall's Garden & Pet, for many years. Most recently he worked at Grocery Outlet. He is survived by his sister Mary Pat Marshall of Aberdeen and his sister and "big brother" Toni and Mel Harris of Folsom, California.