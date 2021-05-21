James Michael Allen

newsbreak-logo
Obituaries
The Daily World
Cover picture for the articleJames Michael Allen passed away May 12, 2021, age 72, in Portland, Oregon having suffered major cardiac issues this past week. Born in 1948 to Lucille Davis Allen and Floyd Charles Allen in Casper, Wyoming, he joined an older brother, Bill. As a child, the family lived in Wyoming, Alaska and Washington.

Obituaries
