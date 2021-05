New playground equipment is being installed at Vance Creek Park in Elma thanks entirely to the generosity of one family. Grays Harbor County’s Director of Utilities, Facilities, and Community Development, Mark Cox said the old playground equipment was reaching the end of its life and the county budgeted for replacement of the play structure back in 2019. In 2020 the County began to make arrangements with Cascade Recreation to purchase a new play structure when they were contacted by the Druzianich family regarding a donation.