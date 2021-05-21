Luke Stocking: How can we put synodality into action?

“When something grows, it gets bigger, but when it develops, it gets different.” These are the words of ecological economist Herman Daly. Today I see a Church about to “get different.” I see a Church that is in the process of developing a renewed culture of synodality. I say renewed because synodality is not a new word or a new idea for the Church. It dates to the earliest days of the Christian community. In a recent lecture, Cardinal Joseph Tobin described synodality as a vehicle to power the Church whose modern blueprint is in Vatican II. Developed over 50 years, Pope Benedict put the finishing touches on the “propulsion engine” and now, says Cardinal Tobin, Pope Francis “has flipped the switch to on.”