newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Luke Stocking: How can we put synodality into action?

By Luke Stocking
catholicregister.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article“When something grows, it gets bigger, but when it develops, it gets different.” These are the words of ecological economist Herman Daly. Today I see a Church about to “get different.” I see a Church that is in the process of developing a renewed culture of synodality. I say renewed because synodality is not a new word or a new idea for the Church. It dates to the earliest days of the Christian community. In a recent lecture, Cardinal Joseph Tobin described synodality as a vehicle to power the Church whose modern blueprint is in Vatican II. Developed over 50 years, Pope Benedict put the finishing touches on the “propulsion engine” and now, says Cardinal Tobin, Pope Francis “has flipped the switch to on.”

www.catholicregister.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Pope Francis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Church Service#Christian Church#Catholics#Dpcc#The Board Of Governors#Canadian Church#Caritas Canada#Development And Peace#Cardinal Joseph Tobin#Hierarchy#Vatican Ii#Bishops#Faith#Laity#Rome#God#Ambivalence#Ontario
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Country
Vatican City
Related
MinoritiesPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

German Catholics to bless gay unions despite Vatican ban

BERLIN — (AP) — Germany's powerful Catholic progressives are openly defying a recent Holy See pronouncement that priests cannot bless same-sex unions by offering such blessings at services in about 100 different churches all over the country this week. The blessings at open worship services are the latest pushback from...
Worldla-croix.com

Australian archbishop says there's no stopping pope's push for synodality

Pope Francis has no one in his small circle of advisors, known as the Council of Cardinals, who is from Oceania. — While the other continents have a seat in the seven-member "kitchen cabinet" or C7, Oceania's chair has been empty since October 2018. That's when the pope thanked Australian Cardinal George Pell for his services and removed him from the group.
Religionarcamax.com

How should we 'put our affairs in order' for our children?

Q: I have just buried my father who had been widowed for many years. My father had always been a good businessman, but he had not put his personal affairs in order. My wife and I are beginning to think of “putting our house in order,” to prevent our children from going through the same difficulties, but we aren’t quite sure how to do it. — P.D.
Religioncreation.com

Are there contradictions in the Bible’s accounts of Judas’ death?

My wife and I are supporters of your ministry. Thank you for the great work that you do in advancing the truth of the Word of God. I recently came across atheists who used an apparent discrepancy in the bible to conclude that the bible is flawed and therefore not the infallible word of God.
Religionamericamagazine.org

Pope Francis will soon institute the formal ‘ministry of catechist’

VATICAN CITY (CNS) -- While millions of laypeople around the world are recognized as catechists in their parish or diocese, Pope Francis is preparing to formally institute the "ministry of catechist." The Vatican press office said May 5 that Pope Francis' apostolic letter "Antiquum Ministerium" ("Ancient Ministry"), instituting the ministry,...
Lawprudentpressagency.com

Pope Francis Imposes a New Law “No More Privileges”!

Pope Francis introduced a new law that would criminalize crimes committed by cardinals and priests in the Vatican, as well as prosecution in other criminal cases. Pope Francis, the high priest of Catholic Christians around the world, lives in Vatican City, a European country. He worked to reform Vatican City...
Religionamericamagazine.org

Vatican sends letter to U.S. Bishops: Don’t rush the debate on Communion, politicians and abortion

Cardinal Luis F. Ladaria, S.J., the prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, has sent a letter to Archbishop José H. Gomez, the president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, that may lead to a reconsideration of the plan of some bishops to get the conference to approve a document regarding “the worthiness to receive Communion” of Catholic politicians who support legislation permitting abortion, euthanasia or other moral evils.
MinoritiesCBS News

Dozens of German priests will defy the Vatican and live-stream blessings of gay couples

Dozens of Catholic priests in Germany plan defy the Vatican and bless homosexual partnerships, with many set to live-stream the blessings online. In March, the Vatican decreed that the Catholic Church cannot bless same-sex marriages. In response, more than 230 professors of Catholic theology in Germany – and other countries where German is spoken – signed a statement protesting the decision, the Associated Press reports.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Reporter

Latino Muslims Put Their Faith Into Action

The temperature drops faster than the setting sun on a Friday evening that feels more like Autumn than Spring. Car after car with members of the Ojala Foundation roll into the parking lot of Fairplay Foods on the Southwest Side for the weekly “Neighborly Deeds Initiative” of passing out food to the homeless.
ReligionCatholic News

Vatican approves new invocations for Litany of St. Joseph

VATICAN CITY (CNS) — Updating the Litany of St. Joseph, approved in 1909, the Vatican has added seven invocations, including two that address the guardian of Jesus and husband of Mary as “support in difficulty” and “patron of refugees.”. The Congregation for Divine Worship and the Sacraments published the additions...
ReligionWPMI

Archbishop Rodi says it's time for Catholics to get back to mass

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Archbishop Thomas Rodi says it’s time for Catholics to come back to church. In a letter to priests in the archdiocese, Rodi said the dispensation from the obligation of attending mass will end Saturday May 29. Catholics were granted a waiver from that obligation last March...
Religioncoldcasechristianity.com

The Case for Jesus from a Well Prepared 15-Year-Old

Are your young believers prepared to defend what they believe? The statistics are alarming related to the departure of young people from the Church, so I am always encouraged when one of my readers sends something encouraging. Tim Gunnells wrote to me recently and told me about his 15-year-old daughter, Ella, who wrote a paper for school. She decided to defend the truth of Christianity.
Religionthecatholicthing.org

The wrong kind of mess

Pope Francis famously called for young people to make a mess, and there’s virtues in that. However, this ought not apply to rules concerning Holy Communion, because Eucharistic discipline, the coherence of Catholic belief and the behavior it requires, is rooted both in Scripture and constant Church practice. © 2021...
Societyamericamagazine.org

Pope Francis: Prayer can be a struggle. That’s normal. Embrace it.

Pope Francis greets people during his weekly general audience in the San Damaso Courtyard of the Apostolic Palace at the Vatican May 12, 2021. It was the first time in more than six months that visitors and pilgrims have been able to attend the audience. (CNS photo/Paul Haring) Below is...
Religionwordonfire.org

Good News: Pope Francis Creates Lay Ministry of “Catechist”

On the Optional Memorial of St. John of Avila, sixteenth-century Spanish priest and Doctor of the Church, Pope Francis established, by apostolic authority, the lay ministry of catechist. I have to admit that I did not know about this Doctor of the Church before reading this motu proprio, but with a little bit of research, I now see the fittingness of establishing this lay ministry on this day.