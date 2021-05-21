The Importance of Network Data in Cloud Workload Security
Cloud workloads are deployed into highly dynamic environments, often utilizing and coexisting with a wide variety of cloud providers and third-party platforms and services. The workloads themselves can range from legacy applications that have been migrated from traditional on-premises data centers, to applications that have been built specifically to run on cloud platforms, to entirely serverless applications. They may run unchanged for weeks or months, or only exist for a few seconds.www.csoonline.com