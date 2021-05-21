The Importance of Network Data in Cloud Workload Security

Data migration is the method that enables migration of data from one place to another. In another way we can say that it’s the migration of data from fromer system to the newer one. It is the major process for any systime to apply, update or consolidate and it is conventionally formed to be automated as possible. It reduces the need of human resources and its dependency. It is also done when the system’s primary storage is built on HDD or SSD and it needs to be migrated over cloud storage.