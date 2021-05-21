newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buying Cars

New Cars Getting Less Affordable (and it’s Not Just That Prices are Rising)

By Sean Tucker
kbb.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew cars grew less affordable in April. That broke a five-month streak in which new vehicles had grown easier to buy. The Cox Automotive/Moody’s Analytics Vehicle Affordability Index measures the ability of a household earning the median income to afford the purchase of an average-priced automobile. Updated monthly using the latest data from multiple government and industry sources, this unique indicator calculates the number of weeks of median household income needed to purchase an average new vehicle. Cox Automotive is the parent company of Kelley Blue Book.

www.kbb.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Cars#U S Economy#Economic Stimulus#Automobile#U S Prices#Median Household Income#Car Manufacturers#Cox Automotive#Kelley Blue Book#Median Incomes#Affordability#Vehicles#March#April#February#Parent Company#Rising
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Cars
News Break
Buying Cars
Related
Carsinsideevs.com

Chip Shortage And Fewer New Cars Making Used EV Prices Skyrocket

Supply and demand laws always work. If you do not have the option to buy what you want, you’ll inevitably try to find the closest thing to that. If that product had a low price, it would inevitably increase with more demand. With a lack of new cars due to chip shortages, that means you’ll consider a used one. According to Green Car Reports, this is part of the explanation for the price increase used EVs are experiencing in the US.
CarsUS News and World Report

Edmunds: Less Choice, Higher Car Prices in Chip Shortage

The pandemic appears to be receding in the U.S. and the economy is recovering, yet car shoppers heading back to car dealerships are in for a surprise: There are fewer vehicles to choose from and higher prices as a result. New car inventory is down 48% from last year, with...
Buying Carsautomotive-fleet.com

New-Vehicle Affordability Declines in April

Breaking a streak of five straight months of improvement, new-vehicle affordability declined in April, according to Cox Automotive. The number of median weeks of income needed to purchase a new vehicle increased to 33.8 weeks from an upwardly revised 32.4 weeks in March. In April, the price paid was modestly...
Buying CarsMarketwatch

‘If you have an extra car to sell, there may never be another time greater than this’

The used car market is booming. The average cost of a used car or truck has surpassed $20,000, a 10% increase over the past 12 months. The surge may not be slowing down anytime soon due to low supply and high demand issues in the automobile industry. Cox Automotive, which owns Kelley Blue Book and Autotrader.com, estimates that demand for used vehicles has doubled since last March.
Businessthebalance.com

Low Inventory Hits the Gas on Used Car Prices

That's how much the price of used cars and trucks went up last month, the largest one-month jump on record, as consumers eager to get out turned to alternatives amid a shortage of new cars. The increase in the price of used vehicles, the largest since the government started tracking...
Buying Carsfordauthority.com

Used Car Prices Once Again Hit An All-Time High In Early May

Amid the ongoing semiconductor chip shortage that’s wreaking havoc on new vehicle production and inventory, shoppers (and even car rental companies and dealers) are flocking to used vehicles as an alternative. This has led to skyrocketing prices, as we’ve reported extensively in recent months, with a recent study finding that used car prices were up 18 percent year-over-year as of early May. That trend doesn’t appear to be slowing down, either, according to the latest data from Cox Automotive.
Carsyourmileagemayvary.net

Top 10 Cities Where It May Be Hard To Find Rental Cars (And How To Maybe Get One Anyway)

If you read anything about renting a car in 2021, it tends to include the caveat about how difficult it is to rent a car this year. The reasoning makes sense – car rental companies were strapped for cash in 2020, with hardly anyone renting cars. So they sold off the older autos in their respective fleets earlier than usual and didn’t buy new cars (or at least not as many) to replace them. Even if they have more money now because more people have been renting cars in the past couple of months, it’s harder to buy cars because the factories were at a standstill for extended period of time due to COVID. And, of course, this is coming to a head as people are getting their COVID vaccines and are making plans to finally travel again this summer.
Carselectrek.co

Most expensive electric vehicles on the road in 2021

Electric vehicles are booming. Shortened supply chains, making parts in-house, and advanced battery technologies have significantly helped manufacturers lower the costs of their electric vehicles. Consumers may soon see multiple EVs for sale under $30,000, which is exciting. But let’s forget about all of that promise right now, and visit the other end of the spectrum. What are some of the most expensive electric vehicles you can buy? Below is a list of what’s currently out there, and what EVs will soon be available for big bucks.
Carsknowtechie.com

Don’t expect actual self-driving cars from Tesla this year

After Elon Musk stated in a January earnings call that he was highly confident that a Tesla vehicle would “be able to drive itself with reliability in excess of human this year,” there’s a good possibility that won’t actually come to fruition. The information comes from Reuters, who obtained a...
CarsCleanTechnica

Electric Cars Are Bad, Right? — No!

After US President Biden’s Leaders Summit on Climate, the Daily Mail posted the following story: “Biden’s climate plan could limit you to eat just one burger a MONTH, cost $3.5K a year per person in taxes, force you to spend $55K on an electric car, and ‘crush’ American jobs.” While the thought of fewer burgers equated with job loss is an interesting rhetorical scare structure, the real kicker was the ominous foreshadowing about electric cars — that their sticker shock is considerable, way beyond the budget of the Average Joe. This new way of saying “electric cars are bad” was picked up by Fox News, regurgitated by commentators, lawmakers, and others, and sent ripples of fear throughout the car community. (Fox later apologized for its inaccurate messaging.)
Carsrenewanews.com

2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV: Chevy’s lowest-priced electric car gets a big brother

US drivers see the Bolt EUV as a larger, better-equipped version of Chevy’s first modern electric car. But the EUV first went into production last year in China—as a Buick. If it were a person, you might almost feel sorry for the 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV, which was launched in February.Brought to you by: EV Driven.
Insurance CompaniesPosted by
Motor1.com

Can I Get One-Day Car Insurance? (2021)

Typically, auto insurance companies do not write one-day car insurance policies. Policies usually start at six months. There are many ways to get temporary auto insurance – even for just one day – but there is no such thing as a one-day car insurance policy. This article will review short-term...
CarsYork Dispatch Online

As chip shortage goes on, cars are scarce and prices are up

DETROIT — For the next few months, Charlie Gilchrist figures his 11 car dealerships in the Dallas-Fort Worth area will sell just about every new vehicle they can get from the factories — and at increased prices. In normal times, that would be cause for joy. Not so much now....