New Cars Getting Less Affordable (and it’s Not Just That Prices are Rising)
New cars grew less affordable in April. That broke a five-month streak in which new vehicles had grown easier to buy. The Cox Automotive/Moody’s Analytics Vehicle Affordability Index measures the ability of a household earning the median income to afford the purchase of an average-priced automobile. Updated monthly using the latest data from multiple government and industry sources, this unique indicator calculates the number of weeks of median household income needed to purchase an average new vehicle. Cox Automotive is the parent company of Kelley Blue Book.www.kbb.com